IPL 2025: LSG Skipper Rishabh Pant Makes 'Somersault' Return To Form With Century Fans Go Berserk (WATCH)

MENAFN - AsiaNet News) Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) skipper Rishabh Pant has returned to his vintage form with a scintillating century in the IPL 2025 clash against Royal Challengers Bengaluru at the Ekana Cricket Stadium in Lucknow on Tuesday, May 27.

After being put to bat first by RCB's stand-in skipper Jitesh Sharma, LSG made use of the opportunity as the hosts posted a solid total of 227/3 in 20 overs. Skipper Pant played phenomenal unbeaten innings of 118 off 61 balls, consisting 11 four and 8 sixes, at an impressive strike rate of 193.44. Pant formed a formidable 152-run partnership for the second wicket with Mitchell Marsh, who played a brilliant knock of 67 off 37 balls at a strike rate of 181.08.

Pant and Marsh took on Royal Challengers Bengaluru's bowling as they unleashed their firepower across all corners of the Ekana Stadium, dismantling pacers and spinners with ease and flair, leaving the RCB bowlers clueless and the crowd in awe.

Certainly, Rishabh Pant stole the spotlight with a breathtaking display of power-hitting and finesse, marking his sensational return to form. The 27-year-old, who was recently appointed as India's Test vice-captain ahead of the England tour, has been under scrutiny due to his poor run of form in the ongoing IPL season. After scoring a fifty against Chennai Super Kings, Pant struggled to maintain his consistency, leading to criticism and questioning over his form.

However, Rishabh Pant was looking quite determined to silence his critics as he anchored the innings with maturity, flair, and aggression. The southpaw was batting on 96 when hit a boundary off Bhuvneshwar Kumar to complete his three-figure mark. Pant celebrated his milestone with a somersault as the LSG coaching staff and players in the dugout stood up to their feet to the skipper's heroic knock, while the Ekana crowd erupted in joy.

Special centurion with a special celebration 🥳Rate this on a scale of 1️⃣ to 🔟 👇Updates ▶ #TATAIPL | #LSGvRCB | @RishabhPant17 twitter/d55Ez2rNcN

- IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) May 27, 2025

Before his maiden century of the season, Rishabh Pant score read - 0, 15, 2, 2, 21, 63, 3, 0, 4, 18, 7, and 16. Following his incredible century knock, The LSG skipper's season tally rose to 269 runs, including a century and a fifty, at an average of 24.45 from 14 matches.

As soon as Rishabh Pant completed his century of the season, many fans took to his X handle (formerly Twitter) and applauded the LSG skipper for returning to his vintage form flooding the platform with celebratory posts, memes, and heartfelt messages that hailed his resilience, grit, and trademark flamboyance.

COLDEST IPL CENTURY CELEBRATION.- This is Rishabh Pant special. twitter/0RWA1B2BYi

- Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) May 27, 2025

🚨 COLDEST CELEBRATION IN IPL 2025 BY RISHABH PANT 🚨- The main man is Back...!!!! twitter/cAOQtvPfa7

- Johns. (@CricCrazyJohns) May 27, 2025

Rishabh pant. 🥶 twitter/5Q9Z7XSLrm

- dxp (@drivexpull) May 27, 2025

Rishabh Pant will play cricket, athletics, javelin throw and long jump in next Olympics twitter/9uFreDmpPf

- Sagar (@sagarcasm) May 27, 2025

One of the most iconic century celebration in the IPL. RISHABH PANT. 😳 twitter/IHAmUIyHuf

- Bhawana (@cricbhawana) May 27, 2025

27 Crores is too less for Rishabh Pant. My man deserve 10 Crores more. 😭 twitter/wMH2FAqd39

- Selfless45 (@SelflessCricket) May 27, 2025

2nd IPL century after 7 freaking years and that too when the stocks were at an all-time lowI love you Rishabh Pant, i freaking love you man 🥺❤️ twitter/t1fIjBLc3R

- Sandy (@flamboypant) May 27, 2025

Rishabh Pant's celebration twitter/p8tasmDmWV

- Your Father (@76of43TheOval) May 27, 2025

COLDEST PICTURE OF THE DAY. 🥶- Rishabh Pant, The Best. twitter/flKo8WGy5Y

- Tanuj (@ImTanujSingh) May 27, 2025

Lucknow Super Giants are playing the final match of the IPL 2025 as they have been knocked out of the tournament. The LSG did not have an ideal season despite new leadership and squad finishing outside the playoff spots, but Rishabh Pant's sensational century provided a silver lining and a perfect send-off to their campaign, leaving fans hopeful for a stronger comeback next year.

Meanwhile, Royal Challengers Bengaluru are aiming for the top two finishes on the points table and join Punjab Kings in Qualifier 1. RCB have qualified for the playoffs after their match against Kolkata Knight Riders washed out due to rain in Bengaluru and Gujarat Titans victory over Delhi Capitals.

RCB are currently at the third spot on the points table with eight wins, four losses, and one no result while accumulating 17 points. The Rajat Patidar-led side's chances of making the top two of the playoff spots dented after their defeat to Sunrisers Hyderabad in Lucknow.

If Royal Challengers Bengaluru chase down a 228-run target, the three-time IPL finalists will secure their spot in Qualifier 1 against Punjab Kings.