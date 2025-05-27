BD Safe Emergency Seminar Launched To Provide Rich Knowledge Sharing Platform For Emergency Department Doctors

(MENAFN- NewsVoir) New Delhi, Delhi, India To raise awareness and foster discussions on the safety of healthcare workers (HCWs) in emergency departments, BD (Becton, Dickinson and Company) has recently launched the ' Safe Emergency Seminar ' series across locations in India.

BD safe emergancy seminar being conducted across India



The emergency departments in hospitals typically demand high efficiency, which, in turn, increases the risk of blood exposure, blood splashes, and needlestick injuries (NSIs). Such incidents can expose healthcare workers to serious diseases like Hepatitis A, Hepatitis B, and HIV. The BD Safe Emergency seminar aims to provide a platform to bring together doctors from Emergency departments from across hospitals in each city to convene upon and discuss best practices for healthcare worker safety in high- efficiency demanding environment.



Commenting on the Safe Emergency seminar series, Atul Grover, Managing Director, BD India/South Asia said,“Our Safe Emergency seminar is a concerted effort to bring the spotlight on healthcare worker safety especially in dynamic and high efficiency demanding environments. We are committed to providing a platform for creating awareness and sharing best practices on this pertinent topic. This initiative is part of BD's broader commitment to ensuring the well-being of healthcare professionals and enhancing patient outcomes in alignment with our purpose of advancing the world of health.”



The Safe Emergency seminars organized across cities featured in-depth scientific discussions on the burden of blood exposure, sharp safety, and vascular access in emergency departments. Experts from leading city hospitals shared valuable insights and data on needle stick injuries (NSI), blood exposure and splash thereby reinforcing the need for stringent safety protocols to protect healthcare workers. The discussions were followed by case studies that illustrated real-world scenarios and the effectiveness of various safety measures.



