Du And Hewlett Packard Enterprise Host Roundtable On The Future Of AI, Hybrid Cloud, And Networking In Banking

MENAFN - Mid-East Info) The event, focusing on smarter banking operations, enhanced customer experience, and robust data security, featured insightful sessions, including a notable fireside chat between Ahmad Al Khallafi of HPE, along with discussions on Multi-Cloud management and AI strategies.

Dubai, UAE, May, 2025: du, the leading telecom and digital services provider, in partnership with du Tech and Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE) recently hosted a roundtable titled“Unlock the future of AI, Hybrid Cloud and Networking”. With 90% of UAE financial institutions expressing strong interest in adopting AI, the exclusive event aimed at revolutionizing the banking sector with cutting-edge technological insights for senior decision-makers and technology leaders within the industry.

The discussion underscored the transformative power of AI, hybrid cloud strategies, and advanced networking solutions in driving smarter banking operations. In the UAE, 71% of financial institutions have deployed or enhanced AI capabilities in the past year, making the country one of the top global adopters of AI in banking. The roundtable provided invaluable perspectives on improving customer experience and ensuring stringent data security, all of which are critical in an age where digital economies are rapidly evolving.

Jasim AlAwadi, Chief ICT Officer at du, said:“The seamless integration of technologies such as AI and hybrid cloud infrastructure are not merely trends but are now prerequisites for a future-ready banking sector. AI could contribute up to 13.6% of the Middle East's GDP by 2030, with the UAE playing a leading role. Our dialogue today has not only highlighted the possibilities but has set forth a definitive action plan for industry leaders to leverage. du, in collaboration with HPE, is at the forefront of this technological renaissance, steadfast in our commitment to enhancing banking operations and customer experiences while upholding the integrity of data security.”

The agenda featured a fireside chat featuring Ahmad Al Khallafi, Managing Director UAE & Africa at HPE. This set the stage for a comprehensive session by James Brooks from HPE concerning Multi-Cloud management and HPE's Private Cloud AI solutions. Husam Osman, Director of ICT Technical Solutions at du, delved into the synergies between du Tech Cloud & HPE AI Strategy and their shared value proposition. The event also included a customer success story that was presented by Thomas Cherian, Chief Information Officer of Commercial Bank of Dubai that drove home the event's themes and sparked innovative ideas.

Among the attendees were senior decision-makers and technology leaders from the banking and financial services sector, whose objectives align with du and HPE's vision for a more efficient, agile, and intelligent financial industry.

About du:du adds life to life with a comprehensive portfolio of mobile, fixed, broadband, entertainment services, and fintech solutions. Through a digital-first approach powered by ultra-reliable fiber and 5G technology, du delivers

bespoke solutions leveraging cloud computing, AI-driven analytics, advanced cybersecurity, and IoT integration. As a trusted digital telco enabler spearheading the UAE's digital transformation, we collaborate with a dynamic partner ecosystem to propel industries and society toward operational excellence, shaping a more connected and digitally advanced future across the region.

About Hewlett Packard Enterprise:

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE: HPE) is the global edge-to-cloud company that helps organizations accelerate outcomes by unlocking value from all of their data, everywhere. Built on decades of reimagining the future and innovating to advance the way people live and work, HPE delivers unique, open and intelligent technology solutions as a service. With offerings spanning Cloud Services, Compute, High Performance Computing & AI, Intelligent Edge, Software, and Storage, HPE provides a consistent experience across all clouds and edges, helping customers develop new business models, engage in new ways, and increase operational performance. For more information, visit: .