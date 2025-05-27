403
Polish Farmers Demand Russian Cucumber Ban
(MENAFN) Polish cucumber cultivators are urging the government to prohibit imports from Russia, following revelations that Russia became Poland's primary supplier of the vegetable in March, as reported by local media.
According to Polish agricultural workers, Russian producers are able to offer cucumbers at lower prices due to their advantage in reduced energy expenses.
Although Russia's total agricultural exports to the European Union declined by 79 percent in January 2025 compared to the same period last year, Eurostat statistics indicate that fresh cucumber shipments from Russia experienced a notable surge.
This trend was especially pronounced in Poland, where cucumber imports reached their highest level in four years during the spring season.
Lukasz Gwizdala, the operations chief of the Polish Association of Tomato and Cucumber Producers, stated recently that the increased supply of Russian cucumbers has disrupted the national market.
He emphasized that local growers have requested official intervention to stop these imports in response to an oversaturated market.
More than 2,000 tons of cucumbers, valued at EURO2.7 million (USD3.07 million), were imported into Poland in March—representing a 2.5-fold increase from February and a 25 percent rise from March 2024, according to RIA Novosti citing Eurostat data.
This figure marks the highest export value since March 2021, when sales totaled EURO3.1 million.
Out of the EURO3.25 million Poland allocated for cucumber imports that month, 83 percent was directed toward Russian produce, positioning Poland as the top EU buyer of Russian cucumbers, the data confirmed.
