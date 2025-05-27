Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Exports To The Netherlands Surge As Trade Turnover Triples

Exports To The Netherlands Surge As Trade Turnover Triples


2025-05-27 09:05:58
(MENAFN- AzerNews)

This surge reflects growing economic cooperation between the two countries and highlights Azerbaijan's expanding trade portfolio within the European Union. The sharpest rise was recorded in exports from Azerbaijan to the Netherlands, which soared to...

Access to paid information is limited

Find the plan that suits you best.

1 month subscription

Full digital access to all news for 1 month

1.00₼ 3 months subscription

Full digital access to all news for 3 months

2.00₼ Select -33% 6 months subscription

Full digital access to all news for 6 months

3.84₼ Select -36% 1 year subscription

Full digital access to all news for 1 year

7.10₼ Select -41%

MENAFN27052025000195011045ID1109600281

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search