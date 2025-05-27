K-Pop Singers To Make Their Debut Performance In Baku
K-pop singers Kik5o and AleXa, are about to light up the stage for their very first performance in Azerbaijan, Azernews reports.
This exciting event, organized by Koreanshopbaku, is set to bring a night full of energy, music, and unforgettable moments for all K-pop fans.
The concert will take place on June 28 at Hayal Kahvesi Baku, a venue known for its lively atmosphere that's perfect for live music.
Whether you're a longtime fan or new to K-pop, this show promises to be an experience you won't want to miss.
Tickets are available for purchase online through Tixy, making it easy for fans to grab their spot.
If you prefer to get your tickets in person, you can also pick them up at Koreanshopbaku official store or through the Wolf App.
Both Kik5o and AleXa have been gaining international attention for their powerful performances and catchy songs.
Their debut concert in Baku is a chance to see these rising stars bring their unique talents and high-energy K-pop vibes to the stage.
