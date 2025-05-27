Bioguard UVCTM Wins 'The Coolest Thing Made In New Jersey' Contest By Manufacturing Counts At Hill Day In Trenton

BioGuard UVCTM by Geared Power BioTech wins 'The Coolest Thing Made in New Jersey' contest

The Presentation Occurred at the Legislative Manufacturing Council Hearing at the Capital Building during the State of the State of Manufacturing

- Michele Siekerka, NJBIA President and CEOWAYNE, NJ, UNITED STATES, May 27, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- BioGuard UVC TM was announced the inaugural winner of Manufacturing Counts' 'The Coolest Thing Made in New Jersey ' contest on May 22 at the Capital Building in Trenton. For Geared Power, the makers of BioGuard UVC it was a tremendous honor to be recognized by the New Jersey Business and Industry Association (NJBIA ) and New Jersey Manufacturing Extension Program (NJMEP), and the voting public – with over 21,000 votes across all rounds of the competition.The award was presented to Geared Power, makers of BioGuard UVC, during the Legislative Manufacturing Council hearing by Michele Siekerka, NJBIA President and CEO, and Peter Connolly, NJMEP CEO. Siekerka said of the finalists, "It is such an amazing example of the incredible things that we make here in New Jersey ... we support Healthcare, Aerospace, and Defense."“I am extremely grateful,” said Gary Kellstrom, Jr., CEO & Founder of Geared Power.“The visibility this contest has brought the company and the product is tremendous. Because so many people were voting, it brought us to thousands of more people than I ever would have imagined.”“The value of this product is enormous and I'm excited to bring it to market.”Geared Power BioTech Division developed the BioGuard UVC product in 2020 to solve the shortage of PPE at the time, and now has a US Patent and two European Patents. Today, BioGuard UVC is positioned to eliminate Healthcare Acquired Infections (HAIs) from Emergency Departments, where in the U.S. there are 150 million visits annually – this is the population that BioGuard UVC protects from HAIs and associated deaths.The company is filing for an Investigational Device Exemption with the FDA to conduct Clinical Trials in three NJ hospitals. While awaiting FDA clearance of its product as a prescription medical device, it is anticipated to help patients with respiratory illness to breathe easier while protecting everyone in the room (i.e., Emergency Departments in Hospitals). The technology is pathogen agnostic, making it an effective countermeasure against all pathogens, including Antimicrobial Resistance (AMR) and Multi-drug Resistant (MDR) pathogens.BioGuard UVC neutralizes pathogens in real-time by applying a full-kill dose of germicidal UVC to the exhaled breath of infected individuals. The patented UV Chambers feature a spiral pathway to control the exhaled air, maximizing the intensity and duration of UVC exposure to affect the complete destruction of pathogens. And it does so without mechanical filters, ensuring effortless breathing.With HAIs costing hospitals billions annually, this innovation promises to transform infection control related to respiratory illness and antimicrobial resistant pathogens.Kellstrom added, "I am honored by the recognition for BioGuard UVC, and proud to be one of the many manufacturers representing New Jersey's manufacturing ingenuity. Congratulations to all the companies and products that competed. And thank you to NJBIA and NJMEP for this opportunity and all your ongoing advocacy and support for manufacturers in New Jersey."About Manufacturing Counts:Manufacturing Counts is a partnership between NJBIA and NJMEP, and the State of the State of Manufacturing summit brought together industry leaders, legislators, and innovators to celebrate and advocate for New Jerseys' manufacturers.About Geared Power:Located in Wayne, NJ, USA, Geared Power is an innovator in HealthTech dedicated to combating HAIs through advanced application of UVC technology, as in BioGuard UVCTM. Founded in 2018 by our CEO, Gary Kellstrom, Jr., and originally focused on gear-driven Continuously Variable Transmission technology, Geared Power has a growing IP portfolio for BioGuard UVC.

Gary E Kellstrom, Jr.

Geared Power, LLC

+1 973-801-4127

...

Visit us on social media:

LinkedIn

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.