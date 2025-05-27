Watch: Dubai Artwork That Reads People's Emotions Takes Centre Stage At Arab Media Forum

A groundbreaking interactive artwork that can read and reflect human emotions stole the spotlight at the Arab Media Forum , which kicked off in Dubai on Monday.

Titled Aura, this large-scale digital installation captivated attendees by transforming their emotional responses - such as joy, surprise, and curiosity - into a dynamic visual experience .

Positioned prominently at the entrance of Zabeel Hall 5 at the World Trade Center, Aura appeared as a towering digital cube, drawing visitors in with its mesmerising display.

Each of its four faces featured screens that responded to the emotions of those nearby, translating real-time expressions into vibrant, shifting visuals - from threads to ribbons of color, wave-like gradients, and even hair-like patterns - all driven by real-time emotional data gathered from those interacting with the piece.

Watch the videos below:

The artwork is the creation of Ouchhh, an Istanbul-based art studio renowned for merging science and creativity. Aura served as a vivid, real-time reflection of the collective emotional energy of the summit, capturing the human pulse at the heart of the event.

Ouchhh is no stranger to ambitious projects. Last year, the studio made history when it sent the world's first AI-generated artwork to the moon. That project, a collaborative effort involving biologists, mathematicians, and other experts, aimed to map every cell in the human body.

The resulting data was stored in a digital time capsule known as the "Museum," which now rests on the lunar surface, delivered via a SpaceX rocket.

The physical counterpart of this lunar-bound artwork debuted at Art Dubai last year. It conveyed a profound message: that humanity's creative and scientific legacy can extend beyond Earth, becoming an integral part of the cosmos.

As Aura stirs emotional responses from visitors, the Arab Media Forum will continue to bring together a diverse and influential group of voices.

Over three days, the event is set to welcome ministers, prominent personalities, academics, and nearly 8,000 media professionals from across the Arab world in the UAE. More than 300 speakers will participate in the sessions of the summit that will host guests and participants from 26 countries.