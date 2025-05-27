Saudi Arabia Dairy Products Market Competition, Forecast & Opportunities Report To 2030 | How Saudi Arabian Dairy Brands Are Competing With Plant-Based Alternatives

Dublin, May 27, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Saudi Arabia Dairy Products Market by Region, Competition, Forecast & Opportunities, 2020-2030F" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Saudi Arabia Dairy Products Market was valued at USD 7.23 Billion in 2024 and is projected to reach USD 9.65 Billion by 2030, rising at a CAGR of 4.93%. This market is seeing robust growth fueled by a combination of shifting consumer lifestyles, increased health awareness, and government-led food security initiatives. The rising popularity of nutrient-rich and functional dairy items: such as fortified milk and probiotic yogurts: reflects a growing health-conscious population.

Urbanization and busier lifestyles are increasing the demand for convenient, ready-to-consume dairy formats, including packaged milk, cheese snacks, and single-serve yogurts. Government support under Vision 2030, which includes subsidies and infrastructure development for domestic dairy production, is helping to reduce reliance on imports and improve food self-sufficiency.

Technological improvements in dairy farming and processing have enhanced product quality and efficiency. Additionally, consumers are increasingly favoring organic and hormone-free dairy products, contributing to evolving market preferences and creating new avenues for growth.

Key Market Drivers - Increasing Government Support for Food Security

The Saudi government's initiatives to strengthen food security have become a major driver of growth in the dairy sector. In line with its Vision 2030 goals, the Kingdom is investing heavily in local agricultural production to ensure self-sufficiency and reduce dependence on imports. Dairy production has been a central focus of this strategy, with financial incentives, subsidies, and infrastructure support directed toward local farms and processing units.

These efforts include encouraging the use of advanced agricultural technologies and sustainable farming methods to boost output and improve quality. Additionally, policies aimed at expanding domestic production capacity are enabling producers to better meet increasing demand while contributing to the Kingdom's broader economic diversification efforts. These strategic measures are positioning the dairy industry for sustained growth and long-term resilience.

Key Market Challenges- Increased Competition from Plant-Based Alternatives

The rising popularity of plant-based dairy alternatives presents a growing challenge for the traditional dairy market in Saudi Arabia. As of 2022, soymilk consumption alone reached 4.7 metric tons, signaling a shift in consumer preferences toward plant-derived options. This trend is driven by growing awareness around health, lactose intolerance, and the environmental impact of animal agriculture.

Products like almond milk, oat milk, and plant-based yogurts are increasingly being chosen by health-conscious consumers and those adopting vegan or flexitarian lifestyles. These alternatives are often marketed as more sustainable and better for digestive health, compelling traditional dairy producers to adapt. To remain competitive, dairy companies are being urged to innovate and diversify by incorporating plant-based lines into their portfolios and enhancing the nutritional value of conventional offerings to retain consumer loyalty.

Key Market Trends- Rise of E-Commerce and Omnichannel Retail

E-commerce and omnichannel retail are reshaping the distribution landscape for dairy products in Saudi Arabia. As of 2024, over 33.6 million Saudi consumers engaged in e-commerce activities: a 42% jump since 2019. With increasing digital adoption, especially in urban regions, consumers are turning to online platforms for the convenience of ordering dairy products with home delivery and subscription services.

Major retailers like Carrefour and Lulu are expanding their digital presence to meet evolving customer expectations. E-commerce not only provides easy access to diverse dairy options but also empowers consumers to explore new brands, compare prices, and take advantage of exclusive online promotions. The trend is pushing dairy producers and retailers to adopt integrated omnichannel strategies, blending online and offline shopping experiences for broader consumer engagement and improved service delivery.

Key Players Profiled in this Saudi Arabia Dairy Products Market Report



Almarai Company

AlSafi Danone

Nada

Arla Foods amba

Forsan Foods and Consumer Products Company Ltd

Saudia Dairy and Foodstuff Company (SADAFCO)

Nestle S.A

Britannia Industries Limited

Dodla Dairy Limited Gujarat Co-Operative Milk Marketing Federation Limited

Report Scope:

In this report, the Saudi Arabia Dairy Products Market has been segmented into the following categories, in addition to the industry trends which have also been detailed below:

Saudi Arabia Dairy Products Market, by Product Type:



Butter

Cheese

Milk

Yogurt Others

Saudi Arabia Dairy Products Market, by End User:



Residential Commercial

Saudi Arabia Dairy Products Market, by Distribution Channel:



Supermarket & Hypermarket

Convenience Stores

Online Others

Saudi Arabia Dairy Products Market, by Region:



Eastern

Western

Northern & Central Southern

