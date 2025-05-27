403
Japan Seeks to Enroll Students Impacted by U.S. Harvard Policy
(MENAFN) A news agency reported Tuesday that the Japanese government is urging its universities to take in students impacted by a recent U.S. policy targeting Harvard University’s ability to enroll international students.
This call for support came shortly after the University of Tokyo announced it was considering offering places to both domestic and foreign students currently studying at Harvard who may be forced to leave the United States as a result of the new restrictions.
“We’d like to work with related institutions and make utmost efforts to guarantee education for young people with ambition and talent,” said Education Minister Toshiko Abe.
Government statistics indicate that approximately 110 Japanese students and 150 researchers are currently affiliated with Harvard.
The Trump administration’s policy revokes Harvard’s participation in the Student and Exchange Visitor Program, effectively stripping the university of its authority to host international students—putting their legal stay in the U.S. in jeopardy.
However, a U.S. court has issued a temporary injunction halting the implementation of the decision, pending a final ruling on its legality.
