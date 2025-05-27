Ivanhoe Mines President And Chief Financial Officer (CFO) To Speak At African Mining Week 2025

Marna Cloete, President and Chief Financial Officer (CFO) of Canadian mining firm Ivanhoe Mines will speak at the upcoming African Mining Week.

During the event, Cloete will participate in the Women in Leadership Forum, Highlighting the vital role women are playing in driving sustainability, innovation, and inclusive growth within the mining sector. African Mining Week serves as a critical platform for advancing gender inclusivity in the sector, uniting policymakers, investors, academics, and mining stakeholders to foster a sustainable future for the industry.

African Mining Week serves as a premier platform for exploring the full spectrum of mining opportunities across Africa. The event is held alongside the African Energy Week: Invest in African Energies 2025 conference from October 1-3 in Cape Town.

Cloete will join a high-level panel discussion titled Mergers, Acquisitions, and Partnerships: Building Resilience in a Consolidating Industry, exploring the role of partnerships in ensuring supply chain resilience. Under Cloete's financial leadership, Ivanhoe Mines has achieved several milestones, including partnerships with global players such as Zijin Mining, CITIC Metal, and Itochu; raising $490 million through equity in December 2023; and securing a $750 million debt package in early 2024 to support expansion.

Her leadership has also been instrumental in the advancement of Ivanhoe Mines' flagship projects, including the Kamoa-Kakula Copper Complex - the world's highest-grade copper project - in the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC). Ivanhoe Mines also reopened the Kipushi Mine, one of the largest copper deposits globally, in the DRC while expanding its African footprint by entering Zambia's copper-rich North-Western Province and developing the Flatreef platinum group metals project in South Africa. Ivanhoe's $75 million exploration budget for 2025, with a strong focus on Africa, further underscores its commitment to unlocking the continent's mineral potential.

African Mining Week represents an ideal platform for Cloete to share Ivanhoe Mines' strategic investment approach, champion partnerships, and discuss the firm's ongoing contribution to African economic growth, employment, and industrialization.

