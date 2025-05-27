403
Students for Students returns in 2025 to empower students across the UAE
(MENAFN- Dubaisc) Dubai, UAE – 26 May 2025: In line with the UAE's Year of Community, Dubai Cares, the UAE-based global philanthropic organization, has successfully launched the 2025 edition of its flagship community engagement initiative, Students for Students. The initiative empowers students across the UAE to become agents of change by raising funds in support of their peers from low-income families.
In a remarkable display of solidarity, 17 participating schools collectively raised over AED 672,000. These funds enabled students to take part in specia“ “Volunteer”Day” events, held between April 21 and May 16, 2025, where they packed thousands of school kits.
Supporting the logistics of this initiativ–, 7X – the in’tiative’s Logistics Partner - through its logistics arm EMX, ensured the smooth delivery of school kits to participating schools ahead of the packing days, managed their storage, and will later oversee the distribution of the schoolbags to charity schools and organizations across the UAE, closer to the start of the new academic year. This nationwide effort ensures that students from underserved communities begin the school year with the tools they need to thrive.
To further amplify the impact, Skechers, a leading lifestyle and performance footwear brand operated by Apparel Group, joined the initiative as a key partner by donating 10,000 schoolbags. The Knowledge and Human Development Authority (KHDA) also lent its support as a Strategic Partner, reinforcing the importance of collective action in advancing educational equity.
Through these partnerships, schoolbags will be distributed to students across several charity schools and organizations, including the National Charity Schools, Umm Al Qura School, Al Rashidiya Private School, Al Dhaid Private School, Al Itihad Charity Foundation, Hemaya Schools, Al Ihsan Charity Association, and Al Tafawq Private School. The distributed school kits included a backpack, pencil case, Arabic and English notebooks, pencils, pens, sharpeners, erasers, sketchbooks, colored pencils, rulers, glue sticks, and whiteboard markers. The distributed school kits included a backpack, pencil case, Arabic and English notebooks, pencils, pens, sharpeners, erasers, sketchbooks, colored pencils, rulers, glue sticks, and whiteboard markers.
Abdulla Ahmed AlShehhi, Chief Operating Officer at Dubai Cares, said: "Students for Students goes beyond providing school supplies, it nurtures a spirit of empathy, generosity, and active citizenship among young people. We are incredibly proud of the dedication shown by all participating schools and deeply grateful to partners like Skechers and 7X for helping us scale our impact in 2025. Together, we’re not only supporting students from low-income families, but also inspiring the next generation to lead with compassion and purpose."
Neeraj Teckchandani, CEO of Apparel Group, commented“ “At Apparel Group, we deeply believe in the power of giving back, and in the role we play as a connector between global brands and local communities. Through Skechers, we are honored to support Students for Stud—nts—a remarkable initiative that not only provides school supplies, but also inspires empathy, unity, and purpose among youth. This is how we build a better future tog”ther.”
Laith Tahboub, General Manager of EMX“ said: “As the logistics arm of 7X, EMX is proud to contribute to this impactful initiative by Dubai Cares, particularly in a year dedicated to fostering community spirit. By managing the storage, movement, and delivery of school kits, we supported the operational aspects to help ensure that th’ students’ efforts translated into meaningful impact on the ground. It is truly inspiring to witness young people step forward to support one another, and we remain committed to playing our part in initiatives that reflect the values of compassion, collaboration, and shared res”onsibility.”
Participating Schools in 2025:
The participating schools include the American School of Creative Science Nad Al Sheba, Delhi Private School Dubai, Dubai English Speaking School, GEMS FirstPoint School, GEMS Legacy School, GEMS Wellington Academy – Silicon Oasis, GEMS Wellington International School, GEMS World Academy, Hartland International School, International School of Creative Science Nad Al Sheba, Jumeirah College, and Kings' School Al Barsha. Schools under the International Schools Partnership include, Nibras International School, Star International School Al Twar, Star International School Mirdif, The Aquila School, and The English College.
