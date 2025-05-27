QNB Group Strengthens Market Leadership With Top Brand Ranking In Qatar

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: QNB Group, the largest financial institution in the Middle East and Africa, has once again reinforced its leadership by being ranked the #1 most valuable brand in Qatar, with a brand value of $9.358bn, according to the latest report issued by Brand Finance.

This significant ranking reflects QNB's unwavering commitment to excellence, innovation, and strong brand equity, both locally and globally.

It also highlights the Group's robust financial performance, growing international footprint, and continued investment in enhancing customer experience.

The recognition coincides with the recent success of QNB's bold and impactful“Blue is Everywhere” brand campaign, which emphasized the Group's across-the-board presence and influence across markets. The campaign celebrates QNB's visibility in the lives of customers, from everyday banking to major global partnerships, including renowned sports and cultural platforms.



Smart manufacturing, sustainable construction take centre stage at Project Qatar 2025 NHRC's international conference on Artificial Intelligence and Human Rights begins today

Read Also

Commenting on the ranking, Heba Al Tamimi, Senior Executive Vice President, QNB Group Communication said:“Being recognised as the most valuable brand in Qatar is a proud milestone that reflects the strength of the QNB brand and the trust we've built with our stakeholders. This achievement is a testament to the dedication of our employees and the loyalty of our customers.”

QNB Group is one of the leading financial institutions in the MEA region and among the most valuable banking brands in the regional market. Present in over 28 countries across Asia, Europe, and Africa, it offers tailored products and services supported by innovation and backed by a team of over 31,000 professionals dedicated to driving banking excellence worldwide.