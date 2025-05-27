403
Floridian favourite Blueprint Cookies will debut in Dubai at Mall of the Emirates on June 6
(MENAFN- The Restaurant Co) Florida-born Blueprint Cookies is bringing its crave-worthy, freshly baked treats overseas for the very first time. The gourmet cookie brand has officially announced the upcoming grand opening of its debut international location in Dub’i’s Mall of the Emirates on June 6. In extra sweet news, Blueprint has also confirmed plans to open a second Dubai location by the beach later this year.
Known for its fresh-baked, ultra-thick cookies and playful monthly flavour drops, Blueprint Cookies was founded in Fort Lauderdale in 2019, and quickly grew in popularity thanks to its chunky, gooey, flavour-packed cookies that are baked fresh daily, and never pre-packaged or mass-produced.
Blueprint has multiple stores in Florida and Pennsylvania, where it has received accolades including Winner of Best Dessert in Fort Lauderdale by Fort Lauderdale Magazine, Winner of Best Chocolate Chip Cookie in Florida by Tasting Table and has also made waves with notable collaborations including NFL Miami Dolphins stars Jevon Holland and Jaylen Phillips, as well as appearances at F1 Miami.
The b’and’s signature ma“tra, “Be Nice to People and Eat a”Cookie,” has not only captured hearts but also reflects its mission to spread simple, feel-good moments through quality baking and creativity.
Presenting a dynamic rotating menu, each month Blueprint Cookies introduces new flavours to keep things exciting and flavourful. Only one cookie remains a cons–ant – the ultimate crowd favourite, Chocolate Chip.
Drool-worthy flavours expected in the Dubai store include Salted Caramel Pretzel, Oreo Birthday Cake, Cinnamon Bun, S'mores Pop Tart, Mom’s Apple Pie, Churro Doodle, Honey Butter Cornbread, New York Cheesecake and Peach Cobbler. For holidays, cookie lovers can expect seasonal flavours like Pumpkin Spice Latte, Thanksgiving Sticky Bun, Rudolph Reindeer, St. Patrick's Golden Ticket, Valentine's Sugar Sprinkles, Mother's Day mini-Cookie Cakes and more.
Blueprint will be rolling out vegan and gluten-free options shortly after launch, and will also offer custom cookie cakes and catering, perfect for corporate events, birthdays, weddings, and gifting.
In celebration of its new location in the UAE, Blueprint will launch local flavours at the opening, including the Dubai Chocolate Cookie filled with pistachio crunch and topped with chocolate ganache, white chocolate drizzle, and crushed pistachios, as well as an exclusive secre‘ ‘Dubai ’rop’ flavour featuring hints of rose, specially crafted for the region.
The grand opening of Blueprint Cookies will take place on June 6 from 8am to 12am, and the first 100 customers in-store will receive a free limited-edition pink tumbler, complete with Blueprint-themed stickers, all designed to match the local sp‘cial ‘Duba’ Drop’.
Commenting on the upcoming opening, Adam August, Founder of Blueprint Cook“es’said: “We’re beyond excited to bring Blueprint Cookies to Dubai. From the start, our mission has been simple: to bake cookies that make people—feel emotions—nostalgia, joy, and surprise. Dubai felt like the perfect city to take th’t next step. It’s vibrant, global, and full of people who appreciate great food and n’w experiences. We’re incredibly grateful to have such an amazing local partner in Bridgeport Investments, helping us bring our ”ision to life here.”
Blueprint Cookies will be located on Level 1 next to Jones the Grocer at Mall of the Emirates, Dubai, United Arab Emirates, and will open doors to the public at its grand opening on June 6, 2025. For further information, visit or follow @blueprintcookiesuae on Instagram and Tiktok.
Blueprint Cookies will be located on Level 1 next to Jones the Grocer at Mall of the Emirates, Dubai, United Arab Emirates, and will open doors to the public at its grand opening on June 6, 2025. For further information, visit or follow @blueprintcookiesuae on Instagram and Tiktok.
