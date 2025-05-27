China Stages First-Ever Humanoid Robot Kickboxing Match

MENAFN - Asia Times) In a clash of metal, might and artificial intelligence, Unitree Robotics' humanoid robots threw punches and kicks in the world's first kickboxing fight of its kind in China.

The China Media Group (CMG) World Robot Competition – Mecha Fighting Series, the first-ever humanoid robot fighting tournament , kicked off in Hangzhou, Zhejiang province, on May 25.

State-owned Chinese Central Television broadcast the match, which included four Unitree G1 robots and their human trainers. Each fighter robot weighs about 35 kilograms and is 132 centimeters tall.

Each match had two sessions . The first required the robots to perform different actions, while the second involved three rounds of combat, each lasting two minutes.

A robot could score only if it hits its opponent's head or body. A punch scored one point, while a kick scored three. The fighting machines lost five points if they fell. If it couldn't get up within eight seconds, it lost 10 points, and the round ended immediately.

Fight footage showed the robots could punch and kick smoothly, but their attacks were soft and more like pushes than strikes. Some robots lost their balance after kicking or moving backward, but most could stand back up after a few seconds. Trainers controlled their robots remotely with joysticks.

“It is not easy to teach robots different movements,” Wang Qixin, a director at Unitree, told the CCTV.“We used artificial intelligence (AI) technology to train them.”