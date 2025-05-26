Chiranjeevi Reveals How He Spotted Prabhu Deva's Talent Long Before He Became A Star
Jagadeka Veerudu Athiloka Sundari is an unforgettable film in Megastar Chiranjeevi's career. Directed by Raghavendra Rao and produced by Aswini Dutt, this film remains one of the greatest films in Telugu cinema history. Chiranjeevi and Sridevi starred in this movie.
In an interview about this film, Chiru made interesting comments about the famous dance choreographer, director, and actor Prabhu Deva. Prabhu Deva's fans affectionately call him the Indian Michael Jackson. Prabhu Deva has shown that level of talent in dance. He said that he first gave Prabhu Deva a chance in the movie Lankeswarudu. Prabhu Deva was not even sixteen years old at that time. Even though he was a young boy, I noticed his talent.
I asked him to choreograph the songs in his film. His father Sundaram Master, who was there, said, "What does he know, sir, he's a little boy." But I insisted that Prabhu Deva do the choreography. After that, I took him to Malaysia for the movie Stuartpuram Police Station. At that time, Prabhu Deva was a little boy who couldn't even say visa.
He also choreographed the song Abbani Teeyani Debba in the movie Jagadeka Veerudu Athiloka Sundari. After that, he rocked the dance choreography for the song Bangaru Kodipetta in the movie Gharana Mogudu. There is no need to specifically mention Prabhu Deva's position now. He is at an unreachable height.
That day everyone said no to the little boy, but I encouraged him. Now Chiranjeevi praised that Prabhu Deva has grown to the point where dance in Indian cinema means Prabhu Deva and Prabhu Deva means dance.
