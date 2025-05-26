Abhishek Banerjee-Starrer Crime Thriller ‘Stolen’ To Premiere On June 4

MENAFN - IANS) Mumbai, May 26 (IANS) Actor Abhishek Banerjee's film“Stolen” backed by an acclaimed team of executive producers Kiran Rao, Anurag Kashyap, Nikkhil Advani, and Vikramaditya Motwane, is all set to stream digitally on June 4.

Talking about the film, Kiran said: "Stolen is a rare film that combines thrilling narrative tension with a deeply humane core. The character of Jhumpa stayed with me long after I watched the film-her vulnerability and resilience are a reminder of the strength that lies in the most unexpected places.'

“It's that rare kind of cinema that captivates while drawing the audience deeper with every frame.”

Streaming portal Prime Video on Monday announced June 4 as the global premiere date for investigative crime thriller, Hindi Original Movie, which marks the directorial debut of Karan Tejpal and is produced by Gaurav Dhingra for Jungle Book Studio.

The movie follows the intense journey of two urbane brothers who witness a baby being kidnapped from an impoverished mother at a railway station in rural India. One brother, guided by moral duty, convinces the other to help the mother and join a perilous investigation to find the child.

"Cinema that is strong, unflinching, relentless and emotionally raw will always grab you from the first frame and not let go-that's exactly what Stolen did to me" said executive producer Anurag Kashyap.

The film also stars Harish Khanna, Mia Maelzer, Sahidur Rahaman and Shubham.

Executive producer Nikkhil Advani added that he has always been drawn to stories that challenge convention and spark conversation,“Stolen does exactly that.”

“While its narrative is tense and gripping, it's ultimately anchored in deep emotional resonance.”

“The brilliance of Stolen lies in how it delivers suspense with soul-it's fast-paced, yet never loses its emotional core.” said executive producer Vikramaditya Motwane.

What drew Motwane to the film was its razor-sharp narrative.

He added: every moment is deliberate, every beat purposeful. I'm proud to be part of a project like Stolen that is bold, urgent, and deeply transfixing. Karan, Gaurav, and Swapnil Salkar - Agadbumb have crafted something truly special, brought to life by a phenomenal cast.”

With a debut at the 2023 Venice Film Festival that earned a standing ovation, Stolen also won Best Director, Best Cinematography, and Best Actress at the Beijing International Film Festival.

At Japan's Skip City International D-Cinema Festival, it was awarded Best Film and Best Director. The Zurich Film Festival also honoured Stolen with a Special Mention, further cementing its reputation on the global stage. In India, the film premiered at the Jio MAMI Mumbai Film Festival and was later showcased at the 28th International Film Festival of Kerala.

"This edge-of-the-seat thriller is more than entertainment-it holds a mirror to society, delving into powerful themes of justice, trauma, and human resilience," said Manish Menghani, director and head – content licensing, Prime Video India.

"The film's recognition at prestigious international festivals, along with the support of our acclaimed executive producers Anurag Kashyap, Kiran Rao, Nikkhil Advani and Vikramaditya Motwane reinforces our belief in backing distinctive voices. We're proud to present this impactful story from producer Gaurav Dhingra and debut director Karan Tejpal to a global audience, further strengthening Prime Video's position as a destination for compelling, thought-provoking cinema.”

"What I love about this film is its refusal to conform. For me, cinema must be fearless, and Karan Tejpal has made a film that embodies that spirit.”

Gaurav Dhingra, producer and writer of Stolen, said, "Stolen is a taut, emotionally resonant thriller - a human story wrapped in urgency and suspense. As both writer and producer, crafting this narrative and watching it resonate so powerfully on the global festival circuit has been a deeply moving experience.”

The film is directed by Karan Tejpal and written by Tejpal alongside Dhingra and Swapnil Salkar - Agadbumb.