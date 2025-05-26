403
Dyson Strengthens Saudi Presence with New Riyadh Park Demo Store
(MENAFN- Weber Shandwick) Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, 25th May 2025 – Dyson is accelerating its expansion in Saudi Arabia with the launch of its latest Dyson Demo Store at Riyadh Park, a strategic move that highlights the brand’s commitment to innovation and deepening its presence in the Kingdom.
Strategically positioned at the mall’s main entrance, opposite Mont Blanc and Lululemon, the 128 sqm space offers an immersive and hands-on environment where visitors can experience Dyson’s latest technologies first-hand. From haircare and air purification, to intelligent floorcare and next generation audio, the new Demo Store puts the full innovative product range on display.
With growing demand for Dyson's cutting-edge solutions in the Saudi market, the Riyadh Park location joins a growing portfolio of demo spaces across the Kingdom. The new store features two private styling stations and a wash basin, designed with veiled customers in mind, where visitors can book personal styling sessions and test Dyson’s advanced haircare tools in a comfortable setting.
In-store Dyson experts will walk shoppers through the brand’s latest haircare launches, such as the newly launched Dyson Supersonic r, the Dyson Airwrap i.d.™ multi-styler available in the latest colourway, Jasper Plum, the Supersonic Nural™ hair dryer, and the Airstrait™ wet-to-dry straightener. Each session is tailored to individual needs, helping customers choose the best tools for their hair type and styling routine.
Visitors can also discover Dyson’s latest innovations across other categories, including the 360 Vis Nav™ robot vacuum, which delivers edge-to-edge deep cleaning with advanced navigation, the Big+Quiet™ Purifier, engineered for powerful whole-room purification with minimal noise, and the recently launched Dyson OnTrac™ headphones, featuring immersive audio and 55-hour battery life.
The new store opening represents another significant milestone in Dyson’s expansion in the Kingdom, following the successful launch of the flagship store in Nakheel Mall, Riyadh last year and Red Sea Mall, Jeddah in March this year. Dyson remains dedicated to providing consumers with direct access to its cutting-edge technology, creating dedicated spaces for immersive, hands-on experiences. The brand continues to focus on enhancing the in-store experience, allowing customers in Saudi Arabia to explore, test, and discover its revolutionary technology up close.
Buy directly from the people who made it
All of Dyson’s products are available for purchase online at or from Dyson stores located in Nakheel Mall in Dammam and Riyadh, and Red Sea Mall in Jeddah.
