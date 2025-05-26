403
GEMS Education to Lead the Future of AI in Schools Supported by Microsoft
(MENAFN- Four) Naim Yazbeck, General Manager of Microsoft UAE, stated:““At Microsoft, we aim to responsibly leverage AI to enhance education and support the coun’ry’s leadership in equipping students with relevant skills, evident in the gover’ment’s recent announcement on introducing AI skills into the national curriculum.
“In collaboration with GEMS Education, we are establishing a new benchmark in AI-driven education and preparing the next generation for a rapidly changing world, while ensuring high standards of security and data p”otection.”
Lisa Crausby, Group Chief Education Officer, GEMS Education, said: “We are setting a new standard in AI integration by embedding AI fluency across all subjects, with a strong emphasis on transferable skills, ethical use, and cultural relevance, including advancing AI education in Arabic. Our comprehensive AI training programme equips teaching staff and students with the fluency and competency needed to thrive in a rapidly evolving world.
“Through the leadership of our AI Excellence Fellows, we are not only innovating in teaching and learning but also redefining assessment strategies to better support student mastery and personalised progress. This commitment ensures our pedagogical practices remain ahead of the curve and truly distinguish GEMS as a pioneer in future-focused, in”lusive education.”
Bespoke AI Tools for the Classroom
GEMS is developing custom AI agents to support differentiated instruction, formative assessment, and lesson planning. Early pilots are running across selected schools, with phased rollout beginning in the 2025-26 academic year. AI agents will be embedded into subject-specific tools, co-dev’loped with Microsoft’s education specialists.
Inclusive AI Tools
To ensure all learners benefit from AI, GEMS is leading the development of Arabic-language AI tools. Projects include AI-assisted Arabic translation, content creation, and Minecraft-based language modules, with cultural relevance and linguistic inclusivity central to the programm’’s design.
Scaling AI Skills Across the Ecosystem
The Microsoft AI Skills Initiative is now embedded across the GEMS network. More than 5,000 students and staff have already begun their training, with plans in place to extend access to families and the wider GEMS community in the future. In addition, GEMS is exploring and integrating transferable knowledge of AI fluency across all year groups to enable even the youngest learners to acquire AI-related skills.
GEMS School of Research and Innovation (SRI)
Opening in August 2025, the fla ship GEMS School of Research and Innovation will be a living lab for education innovation. The state-of-the-art campus will be home to AI/XR immersive learning spaces and student-led tech incubation. It will host research partnerships, educator training hubs, and a full-stack digital ecosystem built with Microsoft.
Baz Nijjar, Vice President – Education Technology and Digital Innovation, GEMS Education, said:
“We are developing bespoke AI agents to enhance curriculum delivery, personalise assessment, and support every learner, while ensuring students continue to build essential human qualities such as empathy, critical thinking, creativity, and collaboration. SRI will exemplify this balanced vision, bringing together world-class teaching, cutting-edge facilities, and student-led innovation to set new standards in AI-driven, values-based”education.”
