EAA Makes Transformative Impact On Lives Of Young People In Yemen

Doha, Qatar: Education Above All (EAA) Foundation, a global development and education organisation, is making a transformative impact on the lives of young people in Yemen through its Silatech programme.

Launched in 2024, the Support Youth Entrepreneurship and Financial Inclusion II (SYEFI II) Project aims to economically empower marginalised youth aged 18 to 35 across Yemen. It provides access to training, financial support, and essential tools for building sustainable livelihoods.

The project is implemented in collaboration with the Arab Gulf Programme for Development (AGFUND), the European Union (EU), and Al-Amal Microfinance Bank.

The EAA Foundation shared with The Peninsula a series of inspiring stories about young Yemenis who have transformed their dreams into successful businesses.

Their stories are powerful examples of how EAA's Silatech is supporting youth through a range of innovative projects in some of the world's most challenging environments-helping them build sustainable futures despite adversity.

Ghadir, a 27-year-old woman, grew up in a city shaped by both adversity and potential. Since childhood, she had a deep passion for baking cakes and desserts. Dreaming of one day turning that passion into a unique business, she launched“Agadeer Cake”-a home-based venture offering elegant, artisanal baked goods.

However, starting was far from easy. Ghadir needed resources to grow her business and improve quality. A financial grant from EAA Foundation, through Silatech and its partners AGFUND and the EU, proved to be a turning point. With this support, she purchased modern baking equipment, diversified her offerings, and enhanced her production methods. Today, Ghadir's brand is known for its quality and creativity. Her advice:“Start with what you love, stay committed, and seek the right opportunities. Every dream can become a reality with persistence and the proper support.”

Mostafa Abu Bakr Mohammed Issa, 32, from Mukalla, had always been passionate about fitness. What began as personal training soon evolved into“Power Gym”-a sports facility focused on youth empowerment and health.

Initially, he struggled with high rent, limited space, and outdated equipment. But Mostafa's commitment never wavered. A grant from EAA Foundation allowed him to upgrade gym equipment, renovate the space, and improve service quality. Though the funding didn't cover all costs, it significantly boosted operations. Today, Power Gym is a hub for youth seeking a motivating and professional fitness environment. Mostafa believes,“Success isn't just about money-it's about effort, dedication, and community.”

Saeed Salem Saeed bin Fadhel, 28, from Mukalla, pursued his dream in the media field. He launched“Paris Media Store”, offering design, editing, directing, and production services. Despite initial limitations in resources, Saeed remained focused on enhancing service quality.

Economic challenges and declining client demand placed his business at risk. However, a grant from EAA Foundation helped him acquire better equipment, reorganize operations, and speed up delivery. The result: improved service, increased client satisfaction, and renewed business stability. Saeed says,“The true measure of success is building something that brings value to others.”

From Crater district, Riyam Anis Abubakr Omar transformed her interest in cosmetics into a meaningful microbusiness. She founded“Khawat”, a street stall selling affordable beauty products tailored for low-income women.

Despite challenges such as limited inventory and poor product presentation, Riyam remained determined. A grant from EAA Foundation enabled her to expand her stock, improve marketing and display, and operate more efficiently. Today,“Khawat” is well-known for its organised presentation and responsive service. Riyam reflects,“Success isn't measured by scale, but by the positive impact you make in your community.”

Joua Abdullah Ahmed Mohammed, a young woman from Sana'a, reimagined food entrepreneurship with“Joua Dairy Products”, offering all-natural, preservative-free dairy goods. Starting with limited tools, she initially used a kitchen oven instead of a proper incubator for yoghurt, affecting quality and safety.

A financial grant from EAA Foundation allowed her to invest in an electric incubator, improving production efficiency and product consistency. Demand quickly rose, and sales followed. Joua emphasises,“Academic knowledge is important, but without practical tools and real support, it's difficult to thrive.”

Sara, a young woman with a love for cooking, started a small food business from her home, focusing on meals like pizza. Inflation and limited kitchen equipment hampered her progress.

With the support of a grant, she was able to buy modern cooking tools, increase capacity, and enhance service speed and quality. Her home-based business is now flourishing. She shares,“Lack of capital may delay you, but perseverance and creativity will drive you forward.”

Marwa, an enterprising young woman, started baking homemade sweets and pastries. As demand grew, she struggled to meet it due to inadequate equipment and funding. A grant from EAA Foundation provided the means to invest in essential baking tools, boost production, and improve product quality.

Today, Marwa's business is thriving. She believes,“Big ideas don't require big beginnings-just belief, timing, and the right kind of help.”