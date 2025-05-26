Eleven Injured In Massive Russian Attack On Kyiv

MENAFN - UkrinForm) Eleven people have been injured in a Russian missile and drone attack on Kyiv. A residential building and a business center sustained damage, and a fire was reported.

The Kyiv City Military Administration said this in an operational update as of 04:00 on May 25, 2025, Ukrinform reports.

"As of 04:00, 11 people aged between 18 and 62 have been confirmed injured. The information is being updated," the post said.

According to the administration, the enemy targeted civilian infrastructure in several districts of the capital:

In the Holosiivskyi district, a dormitory was damaged and caught fire. The fire has been extinguished. Debris from downed enemy UAVs fell in several locations.

In the Dniprovskyi district, the second floor of a private residential building was destroyed. No fire was reported.

In the Shevchenkivskyi district, a business center was damaged.

Emergency services and other relevant agencies are working at all affected sites.