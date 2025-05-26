403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Malta Announces to Acknowledge Palestinian State in June
(MENAFN) Maltese Premier Robert Abela revealed on Sunday that his country is set to formally recognize the State of Palestine next month.
This declaration was made during a political gathering where Abela addressed both domestic and international issues, highlighting the escalating humanitarian crisis in Gaza, as reported by a news agency.
Referring to the severe situation in Gaza, Abela stated, "We cannot close our eyes to this human tragedy that is getting worse every day."
He pointed to the intense and devastating Israeli bombardment of the region, which has resulted in the deaths of nearly 54,000 Palestinians—most of whom were women and children.
Abela emphasized that the decision to recognize Palestine stems from a sense of moral obligation.
He noted that this recognition would take place after a scheduled conference on June 20.
The premier also expressed deep sorrow over the recent loss of nine children belonging to Palestinian pediatrician Dr. Alaa Al-Najjar.
The children were killed when their residence in Khan Younis, southern Gaza, was struck by Israeli forces. The attack left her husband gravely injured, and only one child survived the assault.
In a gesture of support, Abela added that Malta is prepared to offer refuge to Dr. Alaa Al-Najjar and her remaining family members.
This declaration was made during a political gathering where Abela addressed both domestic and international issues, highlighting the escalating humanitarian crisis in Gaza, as reported by a news agency.
Referring to the severe situation in Gaza, Abela stated, "We cannot close our eyes to this human tragedy that is getting worse every day."
He pointed to the intense and devastating Israeli bombardment of the region, which has resulted in the deaths of nearly 54,000 Palestinians—most of whom were women and children.
Abela emphasized that the decision to recognize Palestine stems from a sense of moral obligation.
He noted that this recognition would take place after a scheduled conference on June 20.
The premier also expressed deep sorrow over the recent loss of nine children belonging to Palestinian pediatrician Dr. Alaa Al-Najjar.
The children were killed when their residence in Khan Younis, southern Gaza, was struck by Israeli forces. The attack left her husband gravely injured, and only one child survived the assault.
In a gesture of support, Abela added that Malta is prepared to offer refuge to Dr. Alaa Al-Najjar and her remaining family members.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
QTR Family Wealth Launches Independent RIA Firm, Deepening Commitment To Multi-Generational Entrepreneurs
- Jippi Unveils Interactive AR Bitcoin Learning Experience At Bitcoin 2025 In Las Vegas
- Xfunded Reports Over $1.2M In Payouts And 18,000 Challenges Sold In First Year Of Operation
- Renowned Tech VC Backs Web3 Project At $470M Valuation
- Bitcoin Suisse Secures In-Principle Approval From ADGM's Financial Services Regulatory Authority
- New CFD Broker Versus Trade Launches With Unique 'Asset-Vs-Asset' Product Offering
- Pepeto To Launch On Exchange Following Presale Wrap-Up And Platform Milestones
CommentsNo comment