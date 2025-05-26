Eshwar Khandre Says 99% Of Mysore Sandal Soap Ambassadors Will Be Kannadigas In Future
"There will always be people both in favour and against such decisions. Some say Kannadigas should be appointed, while others disagree. The government has made this decision with good intentions," he said. "Mysore Sandal Soap has gained national and international recognition. This step has been taken to ensure its reach expands further."
Action against unauthorized resorts
The minister added that instructions have been issued to take action against unauthorised resorts and those not complying with regulations.“There are no unauthorised resorts inside forest areas. They are located around the forest. I have directed officials to investigate if any resorts are illegally encroaching into forest land.”
Human-wildlife conflict
He acknowledged that conflict between humans and animals is not new and has existed since time immemorial.“This conflict must be mitigated. To that end, the elephant census has begun. Some rogue elephants are attacking humans and entering human settlements. We have initiated steps to prevent such conflicts.”
