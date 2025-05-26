NEET-Aspirant From J & K Hangs Self In Rajasthan's Kota

This is the 15th such incident this year and second this month alone.

Before she killed herself Sunday evening, the girl, Zeeshan, spoke to a relative of hers on the phone and told him that she might commit suicide before hanging up, Circle Inspector Ramesh Kavia, posted at Mahaveer Nagar Police Station, said.

Burhan, the relative, immediately called another student Mamta, who lived in the same building on the floor above, and asked her to check on Zeeshan, he said.

Mamta rushed to Zeeshan's room, found it bolted from inside, and shouted for help.

A crowd gathered and broke open the door with the help of a grinder they borrowed from some carpenters working nearby, he said.

They found Zeeshan hanging from the ceiling. She was rushed to a hospital, but was declared dead.

According to police, Zeeshan had returned to Kota a month ago, having earlier lived in the city enrolled at a coaching institute to prepare for the medical entrance exam. This time, she was engaged in self-study and hadn't enrolled anywhere.

Police said the room was not equipped with the 'anti-hanging device' – a spring-like device installed in the fan rod that makes the rod disengage from the fan with the weight.

Another NEET aspirant from Madhya Pradesh hanged herself in her room under the Kunhadi Police Station area – a day before her entrance exam on May 3

