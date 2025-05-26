Wereldhave Announces First Joint Venture, With Sofidy (Tikehau Group), Acquiring Shopping Center Stadshart Zoetermeer In The Netherlands
The total purchase price amounts to € 150m (€ 165.6m including transaction taxes) with Wereldhave investing a 15% equity stake. The joint venture is partly (40% loan-to-value) financed through a secured green five-year loan from a leading Dutch bank. The transaction will have a positive annualized impact on Wereldhave's Direct Result Per Share (DRPS)
of € 0.04.
Matthijs Storm, CEO of Wereldhave commented:“We are proud to take this step together with Sofidy, marking the first joint venture as part of our recently reported new management agenda 2025-2027. This partnership allows us to leverage our management expertise while investing a minority stake, in line with our strategy of value creation through active asset management.”
The transaction is scheduled to close at the end of the second quarter of 2025.
About shopping center Stadshart Zoetermeer
Stadshart Zoetermeer is a prime mixed-use shopping center including high street and daily-life retail, F&B operators, services, ancillary office space as well as various parking garages. The center comprises of ca. 59,000 m2 GLA (excluding parkings) and is located in the city center of Zoetermeer, a growing urbanization in the heart of the Randstad, very well-connected to The Hague and Rotterdam. The center, with over 110 tenants, is anchored by a strong mix of international and national brands, including Albert Heijn, Hema, MediaMarkt, Kruidvat, Primark, JD Sports, TK Maxx, H&M, MS Mode, and more. Stadshart Zoetermeer attracts over 8 million visitors annually, making it a key retail destination in the region
About Sofidy (Tikehau Group)
Sofidy is a leading European real estate investment and asset management firm. The company manages several real estate investment funds throughout Europe mainly dedicated to retail and office properties. Approved by the AMF (the French financial markets regulator), Sofidy is wholly owned by the Tikehau Group, listed on Paris stock exchange.
