Jordan Wins 7 Medals At Asian Jiu-Jitsu Championship
Mohammad Hamdan clinched the gold medal in the under-62kg category, while Khaled Harahsheh and Shujaa Harahsheh earned silver in the under-62kg and under-69kg categories, respectively. Yaman Ismail also claimed silver in the under-85kg division, the Jordan News Agency, Petra, reported.
Othman Yaseen won the bronze medal in the under-94kg category, and Abdelkarim Mukhalba secured bronze in the under-77kg category, all within the jiu-jitsu contact competitions. Additionally, Zeina Saleh won a bronze medal in the under-70kg category in the jiu-jitsu division.
