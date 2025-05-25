Jordan Wins 7 Medals At Asian Jiu-Jitsu Championship

MENAFN - Jordan Times) AMMAN - The Jordanian national jiu-jitsu team on Sunday secured a total of seven medals, one gold, three silver, and three bronze, on the third day of the Asian Jiu-Jitsu Championship, currently taking place at Prince Hamzah Hall in Al Hussein Youth City in Amman.

Mohammad Hamdan clinched the gold medal in the under-62kg category, while Khaled Harahsheh and Shujaa Harahsheh earned silver in the under-62kg and under-69kg categories, respectively. Yaman Ismail also claimed silver in the under-85kg division, the Jordan News Agency, Petra, reported.

Othman Yaseen won the bronze medal in the under-94kg category, and Abdelkarim Mukhalba secured bronze in the under-77kg category, all within the jiu-jitsu contact competitions. Additionally, Zeina Saleh won a bronze medal in the under-70kg category in the jiu-jitsu division.