Roadshows And Launch Of Multiple Projects: PM Modi's Two-Day Gujarat Trip Begins Today. Check Full Itinerary Here
This will be first visit of PM Modi to his home state in the aftermath of Operation Sindoor – India's precision strikes on nine terror camps in Pakistan earlier this month after the 22 April Pahalgam attack that killed 26 people, mostly tourists in South Kashmir.Also Read | PM Modi likely to visit poll-bound Bengal on May 29, Amit Shah to follow
Modi will inaugurate a locomotive manufacturing plant and flag off an electric locomotive from Dahod on first day of this visit today. Modi will then travel to Bhuj and launch multiple development projects worth over ₹ 53,400 crore. He will address gatherings at both places, according to a government statement.
The Dahod plant will produce electric locomotives of 9,000 HP for domestic purposes and for export.
These locomotives will be equipped with regenerative braking systems, and are being designed to reduce energy consumption, the statement said.
In Bhuj, the projects being launched include transmission projects for evacuating renewable power generated in the Khavda Renewable Energy Park , transmission network expansion, and an ultra super critical thermal power plant unit at Tapi.Urban Development Year 2005
Urban Development Year 2005 in Gujarat was a flagship initiative launched by Modi as chief minister with the aim of transforming Gujarat's Urban landscape through planned infrastructure, better governance, and improved quality of life for Urban residents.Also Read | PM Modi urges states to unlock growth, leverage FTAs to drive development
On Tuesday Modi will attend an event celebrating 20 years of Gujarat Urban Growth Story and launch Urban Development Year 2025 in Gandhinagar.
Marking 20 years of the initiative, Modi will launch the Urban Development Year 2025, Gujarat's Urban development plan and State Clean Air Programme in Gandhinagar. He will inaugurate and lay the foundation stone for multiple projects related to Urban development, health and water supply.
Modi will flag off Vande Bharat Express between Veraval and Ahmedabad, and an express train between Valsad and Dahod stations. The prime minister will also inaugurate the gauge converted Katosan- Kalol section and flag off a freight train on it.Full itinerary
9.45 am, 26 May: Roadshow in Vadodra.
11.15 am: dedicate to the nation a Locomotive manufacturing plant and also flag off an Electric Locomotive in Dahod.
11.45 am: Foundation-stone laying and inaugurate multiple development projects worth around ₹24,000 in Dahod.Also Read | Amid boycott Turkey calls, PM Modi claims surge in 'vocal for local' trend
Address a public meeting, Dahod.
3.30 pm: Roadshow, Bhuj.
4 pm: Foundation-stone laying and inaugurate multiple development projects worth over ₹53,400 in Bhuj.
Address a public meeting
7.45 pm: Roadshow, Ahmedaba
11 am, 27 May: Launch Urban Development Year 2025, Gandhi Nagar.
(With agency inputs)
