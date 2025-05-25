Azerbaijan, Ukraine To Convene Intergovernmental Commission On Economic Cooperation
"Azerbaijan and Ukraine will soon hold an intergovernmental commission on economic cooperation", said Ukraine's Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha.
"We agreed with our Azerbaijani colleagues to hold the intergovernmental commission on economic cooperation in the near future. We also discussed the participation of an Azerbaijani delegation in the Ukraine Recovery Conference, which will take place in July in Rome, and received confirmation," he said.
