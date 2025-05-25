Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Azerbaijan, Ukraine To Convene Intergovernmental Commission On Economic Cooperation

2025-05-25 03:06:57
(MENAFN- AzerNews) At a joint press conference with Azerbaijan's Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov in Baku, Ukraine's Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha announced that Azerbaijan and Ukraine will soon establish an intergovernmental commission dedicated to economic cooperation, Azernews reports.

"Azerbaijan and Ukraine will soon hold an intergovernmental commission on economic cooperation", said Ukraine's Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha.

"We agreed with our Azerbaijani colleagues to hold the intergovernmental commission on economic cooperation in the near future. We also discussed the participation of an Azerbaijani delegation in the Ukraine Recovery Conference, which will take place in July in Rome, and received confirmation," he said.

