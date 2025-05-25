403
Spain Calls For Coordinating Int'l Efforts To Recognize Palestine
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) MADRID, May 25 (KUNA) -- Spanish Foreign Minister Jose Manuel Albares stressed on Sunday the importance of coordinating international efforts to recognize Palestine as an independent state, improve the humanitarian situation in Gaza, and achieve stability in the region.
Speaking to journalists ahead of the "Madrid+" summit, Albares added that 20 countries are participating, including Arab and European countries, international organizations such as the Arab League and the European Union, as well as other major countries.
He pointed out the summit's two main objectives, first is ending the war and breaking the siege to allow humanitarian aid to enter unconditionally, and second is to provide an opportunity for the two-state solution to recognize Palestine as a sovereign nation.
He added that the countries that are gathered in Madrid today belong to different regions and religions, yet believe in the same principle and do not accept violence to be the natural way of dealing between Palestinians and Israelis.
Albares added that Spain would discuss several issues, most prominent being is 'suspending partnerships between the EU and Israel', as well as 'banning the sale and purchase of arms unless the war on Gaza stops.' (pickup previous)
