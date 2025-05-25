403
Iraq, ICMP Discuss Coop. Over Missing Persons Cases
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) BAGHDAD, May 25 (KUNA) -- Iraqi President Abdul Latif Rashid discussed on Sunday with International Committee on Missing Persons (ICMP) Director General Kathryne Bomberger ways of boosting cooperation in addressing missing persons cases and enhancing capacities to open mass graves and identify victims' remains.
This came in a statement by the Iraqi presidency, saying that President Rashid called on creating effective partnerships with international organizations in this field especially after the circumstances that Iraq went through over the years.
It urged the documentation of crimes committed against civilians by terrorist organizations and the former Iraqi regime to inform future generations of the nature of these crimes and the human rights violations they constitute.
On her part, Bomberger affirmed the committee's commitment to supporting Iraq in its efforts to address the issues of missing persons through the technical support it provides to enhance knowledge of international humanitarian law and continue working to determine the fate of those missing, it added. (end)
