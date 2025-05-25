Invest In Dubai Property From Dh2,000: DLD Launches First Tokenised Real Estate Project

The Dubai Land Department (DLD) has launched the pilot phase of a tokenised real estate platform , allowing individuals to invest in premium Dubai properties for as little as Dh2,000.

The project through the Prypco Mint platform is the first project of its kind in the region . It has been introduced in partnership with the Virtual Assets Regulatory Authority (Vara), the Central Bank of the UAE (CBUAE), the Dubai Future Foundation (DFF) and Prypco through the Real Estate Sandbox. Zand Digital Bank has been appointed as the banking partner.

The platform allows users to generate returns and own a share in a prime real estate project in Dubai . Currently, it is available exclusively to UAE Emirates ID holders, but the project will be expanded globally, with additional platforms to be integrated in later phases.

In March 2025, DLD launched the "Real Estate Tokenisation Project" pilot phase to implement tokenisation on property title deeds.

Industry executives welcome the decision, creating more opportunities for retail investors in the real estate market. Muhammad BinGhatti, chairman of Binghatti Holding, said DLD's decision to introduce tokenisation is a "very interesting move."

In an interview with Khaleej Times, he said. "It opens up the entire real estate market to a complete segment because usually retail investors are looking for investments of a smaller size, and the only options for them are bonds and stocks markets. With tokenisation, you're effectively creating something very similar to the stock market through the real estate market. And this opens up a huge opportunity. It is something of interest for us."

Invest from Dh2,000

The project offers individuals investment opportunities through the purchase of tokenised shares in ready-to-own properties in Dubai, starting from just Dh2,000. All transactions are carried out exclusively in UAE dirhams, with no use of cryptocurrencies during the pilot phase.

Through the platform, investors can access comprehensive property details, ranging from pricing, risk factors, and technical specifications to the minimum investment required, ensuring full transparency and informed decision-making.

The project's initial phase is exclusively limited to ready-to-own properties, and tokenization is permitted only through companies licensed by Vara. Dubai Land Department is responsible for reviewing and validating the fairness of property pricing before any listing is approved on the platform. The pilot phase includes two authorized companies, Prypco and Ctrl Alt with plans to open the market to additional qualified firms in the future.

To ensure transparency in the project, the project is managed by DLD and the Vara while Central Bank will oversee the opening of corporate accounts linked to real estate tokenization through the Client Money Account (CMA) system.

Under this system, investors' funds are deposited into the CMA and are not transferred to the tokenization company until the purchase process is fully completed, enhancing security and ensuring maximum transparency.

Returns through appreciation

Investors will benefit from both rental income and capital appreciation resulting from the property's appreciation, while holding a legally documented ownership share issued by Dubai Land Department - ensuring a transparent and secure investment experience without the complexities of traditional property management.

It is estimated that tokenised assets are projected to represent up to 7 per cent of Dubai's real estate market by 2033, equating to a value of Dh60 billion. Prypco Mint is poised to be the cornerstone of this transformation.