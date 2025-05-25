Dubai-Bound Air India Flight Hit By Delay, Passengers 'Feeling Unsafe' Deplaned

Dubai-bound Air India flight 2205 that was meant to take off from Indira Gandhi International Airport in New Delhi at 5pm IST experienced technical difficulties, causing a delay of two hours at the Delhi airport.

As a result, passengers aboard had to sit without electricity for more than 90 minutes.

The announcement suggested a power failure, and a technical team was called upon to fix the issue. Even then the passengers who were seated in the aircraft for two hours were seen getting increasingly restless; in fact, some of them even chose to de-board the flight. As a result, the crew had to conduct a hand baggage check again inside the flight.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

Despite technical issues, it was left to the cabin crew to maintain a sense of calm among the passengers, serving water and snacks.

According to the last message from the pilot, the external electrical source has failed again, so the takeoff would be delayed again.

After some passengers complained of feeling claustrophobic and some said they don't feel safe anymore, all passengers were deplaned, probably for reboarding later.