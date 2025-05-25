Why Dubai Is Becoming The Global Capital Of Luxury Perfume, Oud Culture

In a world where image is everything‭, ‬true power is often invisible‭. ‬It announces itself in a trace of scent‭ ‬-‭ ‬lingering longer than a handshake and remembered long after the last word has been spoken‭. ‬Last week‭, ‬as I hosted an international business delegation in Dubai‭, ‬a small but revealing moment unfolded‭. ‬Guests from opposite corners of the world found unexpected common ground‭. ‬Between talks of skyscrapers‭, ‬souks‭, ‬and strategy‭, ‬they all had one singular request‭: ‬“Can we go buy perfumes‭?‬”‭ ‬

Here‭, ‬scent is not an accessory‭. ‬It's a ritual‭. ‬Homes welcome guests with oud-laced bakhoor‭. ‬Individuals layer oils‭, ‬mists‭, ‬and attars into invisible signatures‭. ‬Perfume is worn before a morning meeting‭, ‬during evening prayers‭, ‬and even to bed‭.‬

Unlike the West‭, ‬where fragrance is often reserved for occasions‭, ‬in the UAE‭, ‬it is second skin‭ ‬-‭ ‬a quiet declaration of self‭, ‬of culture‭, ‬of care‭. ‬No surprise then that while the global fragrance market is projected to hit‭ $‬62.1‭ ‬billion‭ (‬Dh228‭ ‬billion‭) ‬by 2025‭, ‬the Middle East‭ ‬-‭ ‬particularly the UAE‭ ‬-‭ ‬is emerging as its most dynamic epicentre‭.‬

At the heart of the region's olfactory love affair lies oud‭ ‬-‭ ‬the smoky‭, ‬resinous heartwood known as liquid gold‭. ‬Burned as incense‭, ‬worn as oil‭, ‬and revered as tradition‭, ‬oud has perfumed‭ ‬Arabian life for centuries‭. ‬It is spiritual‭, ‬celebratory‭, ‬and deeply emotional‭.‬

Global perfume houses may race to bottle its magic‭ ‬-‭ ‬but in the UAE‭, ‬oud isn't a trend‭. ‬It's a legacy‭. ‬A few drops of aged oud oil can command more reverence than a luxury logo‭. ‬Because in this region‭, ‬scent isn't just how you smell‭. ‬It's how you're remembered‭.‬

Language of scent

It's only fitting that some of the world's most loved fragrance houses have found their spiritual home in the Gulf‭.‬

Amouage‭, ‬born by royal decree in the Sultanate of Oman‭, ‬isn't just a fragrance house‭ ‬-‭ ‬it's a cultural emissary‭. ‬Founded in 1983‭ ‬to be‭ ‬“the gift of kings”‭, ‬Amouage has redefined what modern Arabian luxury can smell like‭. ‬Each fragrance is composed like a symphony‭ ‬-‭ ‬opulent‭, ‬layered‭, ‬dramatic‭. ‬Its‭ ‬Interlude Man‭ ‬is often called‭ ‬“the Blue Beast”‭ ‬for its sheer power‭ ‬-‭ ‬a smoky‭, ‬resinous masterstroke that commands attention‭. ‬Epic Woman‭, ‬inspired by the Silk Road‭, ‬fuses pink pepper‭, ‬frankincense‭, ‬and oud into a mysterious‭, ‬nomadic spell‭. ‬And the recent‭ ‬Ovation‭ ‬and‭ ‬Royal Tobacco‭ ‬signal Amouage's bold‭, ‬global evolution‭ ‬-‭ ‬where heritage meets innovation‭. ‬

Ajmal Perfumes‭, ‬an Indian-born house that found its soul in the Emirates‭, ‬has been crafting oud stories for over 70‭ ‬years‭. ‬Beyond its Signature Collection‭ ‬-‭ ‬Oud Khalifa‭, ‬Oud Millennium‭, ‬and the smoky leather-laced‭ ‬Purely‭ ‬Oriental Cuir‭ ‬-‭ ‬are olfactory masterpieces‭. ‬Distilled from the rarest agarwood and infused with bold oriental character‭, ‬these creations are less fragrance‭, ‬more treasure‭.‬

Spirit of Dubai‭, ‬a brand as bold as the city itself‭, ‬offers scents housed in jewel-studded flacons‭ ‬-‭ ‬expressions of ambition‭, ‬heritage‭, ‬and extravagance‭.‬

The international titans of perfumery have followed suit‭, ‬with Roja Parfums leading the charge through oud blends that are unapologetically opulent‭. ‬Maison Francis Kurkdjian's‭ ‬Baccarat Rouge 540‭, ‬with its unmistakable sillage‭, ‬has become a cult favourite among Dubai's fashion-forward elite‭. ‬Meanwhile‭, ‬luxury houses like Creed and Xerjoff have leaned into the region's scent obsession‭, ‬offering exclusives that are as rare as they are revered‭. ‬

In recent years‭, ‬a new guard of fragrance royalty has risen‭ ‬-‭ ‬daring‭, ‬decadent‭, ‬and distinctly global‭. ‬Boadicea the Victorious‭, ‬with its regal British roots and jewel-like flacons‭, ‬has captivated the Gulf with oud-drenched signatures like‭ ‬Nemer‭ ‬and‭ ‬Complex‭.‬

Initio Parfums Privés‭, ‬born in Paris but worn across Dubai's most stylish soirées‭, ‬fuses mysticism with molecular chemistry‭. ‬From the seductive intensity of‭ ‬Oud for Greatness‭ ‬to the velvet depth of‭ ‬Psychedelic Love‭, ‬every creation feels like olfactory alchemy‭.‬

And then there's‭ ‬Parfums de Marly‭ ‬-‭ ‬inspired by the court of King Louis XV‭, ‬but adored in the Emirates‭. ‬Layton‭, ‬Herod‭,‬‭ ‬and‭ ‬Delina‭ ‬have become instant signatures‭: ‬elegant‭, ‬potent and designed to leave a trail of memory behind‭.‬

Luxury fashion maisons‭, ‬too‭, ‬are writing their own scented love letters to the region‭. ‬Louis Vuitton's private fragrance collection‭, ‬crafted by master nose Jacques Cavallier‭, ‬centres on‭ ‬Ombre Nomade‭ ‬-‭ ‬a smoky oud tribute that feels like midnight in the desert‭. ‬

Maison Christian Dior's Privée Collection presents‭ ‬Oud Ispahan‭ ‬-‭ ‬a floral oud that blends Parisian polish with Arabian passion‭. ‬Hermès'‭ ‬Hermessence‭ ‬line‭, ‬understated and poetic‭, ‬speaks to those who prefer their luxury in whispers‭.‬

As tradition thrives‭, ‬innovation blooms‭. ‬Dubai's perfumery culture is evolving with modern tastes while staying rooted in heritage‭. ‬Personalised perfumery is having a moment in the UAE‭, ‬with bespoke blends crafted for an audience of one becoming increasingly sought after‭. ‬Extrait de Parfum‭ ‬-‭ ‬those deeply concentrated elixirs‭ ‬-‭ ‬have emerged as the new gold standard for fragrance aficionados‭. ‬At the same time‭, ‬oud is being reimagined through modern hybrids‭. ‬Traditional layering rituals‭ ‬-‭ ‬once a quiet Emirati custom‭ ‬-‭ ‬are now being elevated into a curated art form‭, ‬with oil‭, ‬spray‭, ‬and mist combined to deliver multi-dimensional‭, ‬long-lasting fragrance experiences‭.‬

Today‭, ‬Dubai isn't just buying the world's finest perfumes‭. ‬It is where they are being born‭. ‬Why‭? ‬Because nowhere else in the world do customers know‭, ‬revere‭, ‬and collect perfume with such passion‭. ‬Dubai isn't just the Gulf's perfume capital‭. ‬It's the global fragrance frontier‭. ‬