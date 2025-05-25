403
EUR/USD Weekly Forecast 25/05: Maintained Volatility (Chart)
- After beginning last week's trading near the 1.11775 vicinity on Monday, the EUR/USD provided a bounce higher and went into this weekend once again within the higher elements of its mid-term range near the 1.13575 mark. However, as every Forex trader likely knows at this point, volatility has remained a steady and dangerous fixture even in the biggest currency pairs including the EUR/USD. Tomorrow's trading will be relatively light because of the absence of U.S and U.K banks from Forex because of banking holidays, but there will be no shortage of potential impetus for the EUR/USD. On Friday President Trump let it be known he is not happy with the pace of the E.U tariff negotiations. Instead of souring Forex traders on the EUR/USD and causing selling, but the currency pair seems to have reacted to the rather heightened rhetoric from the U.S White House with buying.
- The strong selloff which occurred on the 12th of May and brought the EUR/USD to the 1.10640 vicinity needs to be remembered by all day traders, because only a few days before the currency pair was near its current values. Financial institutions appear to be leaning into a stronger EUR/USD, but they also have shown they are rather susceptible to momentary market scares caused by what feels like a continuous onslaught of developing news. So while sentiment appears to be better and traders may be tempted to look for upside in the EUR/USD, they should remain quite conservative with their bets near-term.
