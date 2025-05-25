Ricardo Martinelli To Undergo Hernia Surgery In Colombia. Announces Plans To Expand His Super 99 Operations

MENAFN - Newsroom Panama) Former President Ricardo Martinelli announced Saturday that he will soon undergo surgery for the hernia he is suffering from. According to the former president, his stay in Colombia will allow him access to specialized medical care. “I am grateful to the sister republic of Colombia for the opportunity to welcome me to this beautiful land because now I will be able to undergo surgery in its excellent hospitals,” Martinelli said. The president of 'Realizing Goals' emphasized that this hernia condition causes him harm. “I have to have it removed because it's putting pressure on my back,” he commented. Martinelli had already warned last January that this surgery would have to be performed on two separate occasions, plus a prior endoscopy.

Investments

This Saturday, the former president also emphasized that investors always look for places with good weather. “Companies always go where there's a good investment environment, like Colombia,” he added. In this regard, he announced his plans to soon have a Super 99 in Colombia. Meanwhile, in Panama, the former president's supermarket chain continues to expand. A few days ago, Martinelli announced the upcoming opening of more than five branches of Super 99, which will result in new jobs.