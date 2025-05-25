Ricardo Martinelli To Undergo Hernia Surgery In Colombia. Announces Plans To Expand His Super 99 Operations -
This Saturday, the former president also emphasized that investors always look for places with good weather. “Companies always go where there's a good investment environment, like Colombia,” he added. In this regard, he announced his plans to soon have a Super 99 in Colombia. Meanwhile, in Panama, the former president's supermarket chain continues to expand. A few days ago, Martinelli announced the upcoming opening of more than five branches of Super 99, which will result in new jobs.
