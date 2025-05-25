45M Afs Projects Launched At Balkh University
KABUL (Pajhwok): Reconstruction projects worth 45 million afghanis have been launched at the university in northern Balkh province, the Ministry of Higher Education said on Sunday.
In a statement, MoHE wrote these projects included reconstruction of a mosque, internal roads, deep wells, water supply systems and the building of the faculty of education.
“We and you will rebuild Afghanistan, and from now on, the capacities and experiences of professors will be utilized in the country's sectoral ministries”: said acting higher education minister Maulvi Nida Mohammad Nadeem.
“The Islamic Emirate is obligated to provide society with committed, specialized, religious, and Islamic morally upholding cadres.
He asked students to study harder and avoid negligence.
hz/ma
