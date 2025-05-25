F1: Norris Converts Pole Into Victory At Monaco GP

MENAFN - IANS) Monte Carlo, May 25 (IANS) Lando Norris delivered a masterclass in precision and composure to claim victory at the 2025 Monaco Grand Prix, converting his pole position into a triumphant win on the iconic Monte Carlo streets.

Despite a massive lock-up on the opening lap, the McLaren driver navigated the race's complexities-including Virtual Safety Car periods, traffic, and the newly mandated two-stop rule at the circuit-with strategic brilliance .

Ferrari's Charles Leclerc, racing on home turf, applied relentless pressure throughout the race. However, Norris maintained his lead, even as Max Verstappen's alternate strategy briefly saw the Red Bull driver at the front. Verstappen delayed his second mandatory pit stop until the penultimate lap, momentarily taking the lead, but ultimately finished fourth after rejoining the track.

Oscar Piastri, Norris's teammate, secured third place, ensuring a double podium finish for McLaren. This result tightened the championship standings, with Piastri's lead over Norris reduced to just three points .

Lewis Hamilton had a lonely race en route to fifth place, making up a couple of spots following his post-Qualifying penalty for impeding Verstappen, with rookie Isack Hadjar taking a fine sixth over Haas' Esteban Ocon and team mate Liam Lawson.

Williams bagged a double points finish with Alex Albon and Carlos Sainz in P9 and P10, denying the Mercedes of George Russell, who grew frustrated at Albon's defensive driving earlier in the race and picked up a drive-through for an illegal overtake.

Haas driver Ollie Bearman put on a strong recovery from his 10-place grid penalty and some wild moments in the opening stages to take the chequered flag in 12th position, followed by fellow rookies Franco Colapinto (Alpine) and Gabriel Bortoleto (Kick Sauber).

Bortoleto hit the barriers at Portier on the opening lap after a scrap with Kimi Antonelli, but bounced back to finish just ahead of Lance Stroll's Aston Martin, experienced team mate Nico Hulkenberg and Yuki Tsunoda's Red Bull.

Antonelli was the final finisher in 18th, having completed his pit stops extremely late in the race, with Fernando Alonso retiring for Aston Martin amid engine trouble and Alpine's Pierre Gasly dropping out via a clash with Tsunoda exiting the tunnel.