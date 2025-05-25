Dangerous Antibiotic-Resistant Bacteria Discovered In Red Sea, Mediterranean
These bacteria can cause serious illnesses in humans, including stomach issues, wound infections, and ear infections. They also harm marine animals like corals and shellfish, Xinhua news agency reported.
Vibrio bacteria can share genes, meaning once one becomes harmful, it can turn others into threats too. Warmer ocean temperatures, driven by climate change, are helping these bacteria spread to new areas and infect more people.
In their study published in mSphere, TAU scientists analysed the genomes of 23 Vibrio bacteria samples collected from the coastal waters of Tel Aviv and Eilat.
Their findings revealed a wide range of toxins, secretion systems, and mobile genetic elements that help the bacteria spread traits that boost their survival and virulence.
It was also found that at least 10 bacterial strains caused immune cells to die, and at least 12 could intoxicate competing Vibrio strains.
When tested against antibiotics commonly used to treat Vibrio infections, many samples showed strong resistance, especially to azithromycin.
One strain detected in the Red Sea produces a toxin deadly to shrimp, which has caused damage worth billions of U.S. dollars to shrimp farms worldwide.
According to the team, the results highlight the clear disease-causing potential of Vibrio bacteria in Israeli coastal waters and point to the urgent need for ongoing environmental monitoring to track and manage emerging threats.
