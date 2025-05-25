Ukrainian Foreign Minister Expresses Appreciation To Azerbaijan For Humanitarian Aid
He emphasized that the support from Azerbaijan plays a significant role in helping Ukraine address the ongoing challenges caused by the conflict.
"The Ukrainian side expresses gratitude to Azerbaijan for the humanitarian assistance provided, said Ukraine's Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha at a joint press conference with Azerbaijan's Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov in Baku," Andrii Sybiha said
