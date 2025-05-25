Rain Havoc At Delhi Airport: Terminal 1 Roof Collapses (WATCH)
The Delhi International Airport Limited (DIAL) said the incident occurred around midnight as the capital experienced intense rainfall and strong winds.“A section of the external tensile fabric at the T1 Arrival forecourt adjusted under pressure, aiding in water dispersal,” said a DIAL spokesperson, denying any structural damage.
Operations were temporarily affected, but quick action by ground staff restored normalcy by early morning. IndiGo Airlines confirmed delays in the early hours and advised passengers to check for real-time updates.
The India Meteorological Department (IMD) had issued a red alert on Saturday for Delhi and surrounding regions, forecasting thunderstorms, heavy rain, and wind speeds of 40–60 kmph. The alert urged people to stay indoors and avoid weak structures.
Heavy overnight rainfall led to waterlogging, uprooted trees, and traffic jams across Delhi-NCR. Minto Road, Moti Bagh, and the airport zone were among the worst-hit. Power cuts and flooded roads were reported in parts of Ghaziabad and Noida as well.
The weather disturbance coincided with the early onset of the southwest monsoon, which reached Kerala on May 23 - the earliest arrival since 2009.
