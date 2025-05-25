Indian Domestic Air Travel Up 10Pc In April

Dhaka: In a significant development for the Indian aviation sector, domestic air travel saw a notable 10.2pc increase in April 2025 compared to the same month in the previous year, according to a report by the ratings agency ICRA.

The month saw approximately 145.5 lakh domestic passengers, up from the 132.0 lakh recorded in April 2024.

Despite this year-over-year growth, the month-on-month figures remained flat, with seat capacity witnessing a slight 4.2pc decline from March 2025.

However, this hasn't deterred the sector's overall growth trajectory, which remains positive as ICRA reports a 7.6pc annual rise to 1,653.8 lakh passengers for FY2024-25.

International travel also rebounded strongly, with a 14.1pc increase in passengers carried by Indian airlines in FY25, surpassing pre-Covid levels by 49.4pc.

With stable cost expectations and moderate growth forecasts, ICRA maintains a 'stable' outlook for the industry, projecting 7-10pc growth in domestic air traffic for FY26.

