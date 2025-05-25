Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Kuwait Amir Receives 1St Deputy PM


2025-05-25 06:02:33
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, May 25 (KUNA) -- His Highness the Amir Sheikh Meshal Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah received on Sunday at Al-Seif Palace, First Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Interior Sheikh Fahad Yusuf Saud Al-Sabah. (end) ahm

