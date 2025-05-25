403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Kuwait Amir Congratulates Jordan On Independence Day
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, May 25 (KUNA) -- His Highness the Amir Sheikh Meshal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah sent a congratulatory cable Sunday, to Jordanian King Abdullah II on the occasion of his country's independence day.
His Highness praised the brotherly relations between the two countries and wished the King long-lasting health, and Jordan and its people further progress and prosperity under his wise leadership. (end)
res
His Highness praised the brotherly relations between the two countries and wished the King long-lasting health, and Jordan and its people further progress and prosperity under his wise leadership. (end)
res
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
QTR Family Wealth Launches Independent RIA Firm, Deepening Commitment To Multi-Generational Entrepreneurs
- Jippi Unveils Interactive AR Bitcoin Learning Experience At Bitcoin 2025 In Las Vegas
- Xfunded Reports Over $1.2M In Payouts And 18,000 Challenges Sold In First Year Of Operation
- Renowned Tech VC Backs Web3 Project At $470M Valuation
- Bitcoin Suisse Secures In-Principle Approval From ADGM's Financial Services Regulatory Authority
- New CFD Broker Versus Trade Launches With Unique 'Asset-Vs-Asset' Product Offering
- Pepeto To Launch On Exchange Following Presale Wrap-Up And Platform Milestones
CommentsNo comment