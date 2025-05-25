Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Kuwait Crown Prince Congratulates Jordan On Independence Day


2025-05-25 05:04:01
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, May 25 (KUNA) -- His Highness the Crown Prince Sheikh Sabah Khaled Al-Hamad Al-Sabah sent a congratulatory cable Sunday, to Jordanian King Abdullah II on the occasion of his country's independence day, wishing him good health and further progress and prosperity. (pickup previous)
