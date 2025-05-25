Travel Guide: Top 5 Tallest Shiva Statues In Karnataka You Must Not Miss

MENAFN - AsiaNet News) You have seen Shiva statues in many places across Karnataka. But do you know where the top 5 tallest Shiva statues in the state are located?

Karnataka is home to a vast number of temples. No matter which corner of the state you visit, you're likely to find one nearby. Similarly, there are numerous idols of Lord Shiva across the state. But do you know where the top 5 tallest idols of Shiva in Karnataka are located? You probably know the most famous one. Let's explore the rest of these magnificent Shiva idols and Shivalingas.

The first place is occupied by the Shiva statue in Murudeshwar. Yes, this is the tallest Shiva statue in the state. A 123-foot (37-metre) tall statue of Lord Shiva has been installed behind the temple, which houses the Swayambhu Shiva Linga and stands on the seashore. It is also one of the major attractions in the state.

The second tallest Shiva statue is the Adiyogi Shiva statue in Chikkaballapur, standing at a height of about 112 feet (34 metres). This site has also become a popular destination for visitors.

The statue of Shiva at the Kotilingeshwara Temple in Kolar is the third tallest Shiva statue in the state, standing at about 108 feet (33 metres). It is an important pilgrimage site, where devotees can feel blessed by gazing at the crores of lingas.

The Shiva statue at Shivagiri in Vijayapura (Bijapur) is 85 feet (26 metres) tall, making it the fourth tallest Shiva statue in the state. Here, Shiva is depicted in a state of meditation. It is also a major attraction in Bijapur.

The Shiva Temple is located on Old Airport Road in Bengaluru. The idol here is about 65 feet (20 metres) tall, making it the fifth tallest Shiva statue in the state.