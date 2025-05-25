Mitsubishi ASX Available At Qatar Automobiles Company Showrooms

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: With a fresh look, modern technology and a more powerful engine. The Mitsubishi ASX adopts Mitsu's latest Dynamic Shield front design language with LED headlights and taillights. Mitsubishi also designed a fresh rear skid plate finished in silver to make the ASX seem a bit more rugged.

A similar change has been made at the front bumper to complete the look. Out back, LED taillights work with conventional turn indicators in the reconfigured tail lamps, while a rear fascia and bumper design deletes a lot of chrome work and sharpens its visage.

The ASX is available at Qatar Automobiles Company showroom at Salwa Road in Doha, and in Alkhor.

The 2.0-liter engine gives all the power needed for all trips. MIVEC technology allows the engine to combine maximum power output, fuel efficiency, and environmental performance. The Maximum Torque of the engine is 197Nm / 4,200rpm generating a maximum Output of 110kW.

The MacPherson strut front and multi-link rear suspensions make driving on rough roads smooth and comfortable, while the shock absorbers and stabilizers are precision-tuned for responsive handling and sporty, comfortable performance.

The Mitsubishi ASX is equipped with plenty of features that enhance the safety measures and ensure the maximum protection of the driver and passengers. These features include Blind Spot Warning (BSW) / Lane Change Assist (LCA) which uses radar sensors in the rear bumper to detect vehicles in rear blind spots, on the right and left sides.



Video Home & Electronic Centre receives dual honours at LG MEA Service Conference 2025 NPC hosts 'Forum on Statistical Integration'

Read Also

An indicator appears in the door mirror when BSW is active and the turn signals are off. When a vehicle is detected while the turn signal is on, an indicator blinks in the corresponding door mirror and a buzzer sounds.

The available 7-airbag system helps protect every passenger in every seat. For protection in frontal collisions, front passengers get front airbags and a knee airbag on the driver's side.

In a side collision, front passengers are protected by side airbags while both rows are protected by curtain airbags.

The versatile cargo area is spacious and easy to use for any driver. With up to 358* liters of cargo space available even with 5 occupants inside, you can bring everything you need.

The wide tailgate opening and low cargo floor make the loading and unloading of cargo fuss-free for everybody. With the Full-Flat Rear Seat /60:40 Split Foldable Seatback, anybody can easily use the rear seat release buttons and fold down the rear seatbacks to transport bulky or oddly-shaped items. The ASX is equipped with the state-of-the-art technology features. Starting from 8-Inch Display Monitor that makes Navigation and rear-view camera easier to use with the larger 8-inch touchscreen.

With Smartphone-Link Display Audio (SDA), you can go where you want, when you want and discover new places and new music. Smartphone-link Display Audio (SDA) helps you operate map settings, music playback, and calls all with voice actions for a more enjoyable and safer drive.

Interaction doesn't stop here. The ASX presentsApple CarPlay and Android Autosystems allowing you to use a number of audio, messaging,voice calling, and 3rd party navigation apps from your iPhone.