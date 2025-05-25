403
Israeli Occupation Forces Shoot Child During Raid On Nablus City
(MENAFN- Gulf Times) A Palestinian child was wounded Sunday morning by Israeli occupation forces' bullets during a raid on the Old City of Nablus in the West Bank.
Palestinian news agency (WAFA), citing sources in the Palestinian Red Crescent, reported that a 16-year-old boy was shot in the foot with live ammunition and was transferred to the hospital.
Earlier this morning, Israeli occupation forces stormed the city of Nablus.
The occupation forces continue their operations in cities and camps in the West Bank, amid violations, forced displacement of residents, and the destruction and burning of homes.
