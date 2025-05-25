Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Israeli Occupation Forces Shoot Child During Raid On Nablus City

Israeli Occupation Forces Shoot Child During Raid On Nablus City


2025-05-25 04:02:01
(MENAFN- Gulf Times) A Palestinian child was wounded Sunday morning by Israeli occupation forces' bullets during a raid on the Old City of Nablus in the West Bank.
Palestinian news agency (WAFA), citing sources in the Palestinian Red Crescent, reported that a 16-year-old boy was shot in the foot with live ammunition and was transferred to the hospital.
Earlier this morning, Israeli occupation forces stormed the city of Nablus.
The occupation forces continue their operations in cities and camps in the West Bank, amid violations, forced displacement of residents, and the destruction and burning of homes.

MENAFN25052025000067011011ID1109592054

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

Search