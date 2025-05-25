PM Modi Chairs NDA Chief Ministers, Deputy Cms Meet; Tribute Paid To Pahalgam Victims

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, May 25 (IANS) The conclave of the NDA chief ministers and deputy CMs began here on Sunday, with Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his senior Cabinet colleagues attending the event.

All the BJP-ruled states and alliance partners are attending the meeting.

During the meeting, the leaders listened to PM Modi's Mann Ki Baat address, the first after Operation Sindoor. In the monthly radio address, PM Modi hailed the Armed Forces and said the operation is a reflection of a transforming India, united in the fight against terrorism and recognising the power of being self-reliant.

The leaders paid their tributes to the 26 people who were brutally killed by terrorists on April 22 in Jammu and Kashmir's Pahalgam. Following this terror attack, India launched Operation Sindoor to avenge the deaths. Nine terror bases in Pakistan and PoK were demolished in precision attacks by the India Armed Forces.

Sources said the meeting will pass a resolution to congratulate the armed forces and PM Modi for the success of Operation Sindoor. Another resolution will be passed to laud the Central government for its decision to conduct caste enumeration in the next census.

The NDA meet has been called to deliberate on the vision and strategic action plan for achieving Viksit Bharat @2047. At the heart of this meeting will be the guiding principle that the path to a developed India lies through the development of its states -- Viksit Rajya for Viksit Bharat.

This meeting holds special significance as it comes at a time when India is riding a strong wave of economic and governance transformation. The next two decades offer a critical window of opportunity for the country to leap from its status as a developing nation to that of a global economic and political powerhouse.

The central theme of the discussion will be how individual states can contribute meaningfully to India's ambition of becoming a $30 trillion economy by 2047.

The meeting comes a day after PM Modi held the NITI Aayog meeting, where PM Modi exhorted the states to come together with the Centre to speed up development across the country.

The Prime Minister is expected to emphasise that states must craft bold, inclusive, and forward-looking vision documents, aligned with the national goals but grounded in local realities. With most states now in advanced stages of preparing their own Viksit Rajya @2047 plans, this meeting will serve as a forum to share progress, best practices, and challenges.

One of the key focuses will be on ensuring that each state defines clear objectives across economic, social, and environmental domains. These include growth in Gross State Domestic Product (GSDP), employment generation, enhancement in health and education outcomes, gender equity, climate resilience, and water and energy security.

States will be encouraged to adopt a SOAR (Strengths, Opportunities, Aspirations, and Results) framework, shifting the developmental lens from constraints to capabilities and measurable impact.

The meeting will also review progress on existing transformational schemes that have already reshaped lives across the country-- such as Swachh Bharat, Ujjwala Yojana, PM Awas Yojana, and Jal Jeevan Mission.

The Prime Minister is likely to call upon Chief Ministers to set up dedicated Project Monitoring Units (PMUs), real-time War Rooms, and Monitoring and Evaluation Cells to ensure transparent and accountable delivery of programmes.