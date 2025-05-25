Strategy And Action Plan To Combat Desertification Discussed

MENAFN - The Peninsula) QNA

Doha, Qatar: A Ministry of Environment and Climate Change workshop to discuss the final draft of the National Strategy and Action Plan to Combat Desertification in the State of Qatar concluded its sessions.

It was the second workshop held for that purpose, and took place under the patronage of Minister of Environment and Climate Change H E Dr. Abdullah bin Abdulaziz bin Turki Al Subaie.

The workshop was attended by representatives from several national entities, along with a group of environmental experts and specialists. It resulted in the adoption of the final version of the national strategy, which aims to address the phenomenon of desertification and enhance the sustainability of natural resources within an integrated national framework aligned with the objectives of Qatar's Third National Development Strategy.

Participants emphasised the importance of strengthening collaboration among various stakeholders.