Strategy And Action Plan To Combat Desertification Discussed
Doha, Qatar: A Ministry of Environment and Climate Change workshop to discuss the final draft of the National Strategy and Action Plan to Combat Desertification in the State of Qatar concluded its sessions.
It was the second workshop held for that purpose, and took place under the patronage of Minister of Environment and Climate Change H E Dr. Abdullah bin Abdulaziz bin Turki Al Subaie.
The workshop was attended by representatives from several national entities, along with a group of environmental experts and specialists. It resulted in the adoption of the final version of the national strategy, which aims to address the phenomenon of desertification and enhance the sustainability of natural resources within an integrated national framework aligned with the objectives of Qatar's Third National Development Strategy.
Participants emphasised the importance of strengthening collaboration among various stakeholders.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Doubleup : A New Generation Of Gamblefi
- Mantle And Republic Technologies Forge Strategic Partnership To Pioneer Institutional Meth Integration
- Gnosis Launches Circles 2.0: A Trust-Based Digital Currency Where Users Issue Their Own Tokens Over Time
- Reppo Releases Whitepaper To Usher AI Builders In The Era Of Vibe Investing
- Pepeto To Launch On Exchange Following Presale Wrap-Up And Platform Milestones
- Flight3 Turns 4: New HQ, New Exec Team, $10M+ Revenue And 100+ Projects Delivered
CommentsNo comment