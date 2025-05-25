403
Live Times Strengthens Its Editorial Team With Renowned Hindi TV Journalist Deepak Chaurasia
(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) In a bold stride that reaffirms its position as the most fearless voice in the news ecosystem, India's first Global Multicast News Hub Live Times-has onboarded none other than Deepak Chaurasia, one of the most iconic and influential figures in Hindi news media, as its Director News. Live Times with its core value proposition of most authentic & fact based journalism , Deepak's arrival adds to this mission. With The unmatched journalism of 30 years Deepak teaming with Live Times adds the value to deliver credible, authentic, and accurate news & information.
In an era of fake, false, and misleading information, Deepak will add up to ensure that Live Times' core commitment of 'Complete Truth, Whatever it Takes' gains more momentum. Bringing with him decades of editorial intensity, Deepak is set to ignite a new era of impactful journalism-shaping everything from primetime news to special investigations, big-ticket shows, and multi-platform storytelling across multi-streams and multi-screens.
For three decades, Deepak has reported the biggest of stories-from war zones, natural disasters, political battlegrounds, and national crises to the 26/11 Mumbai attacks and the CAA protests. Deepak Chaurasia brings unmatched depth and credibility to Live Times' viewers and users. His experience and ethos resonate perfectly with the Live Times editorial promise-to put facts above frenzy, and substance above spectacle.
A soon-to-be-launched primetime show, helmed under his editorial leadership, will focus on verified news, deep-dive analysis, and powerful ground reports. This new wave of hard-hitting journalism will embody Deepak's relentless commitment to truth-a hallmark of his career and a legacy built on confronting facts without fear or favor.
“Deepak becoming part of Live Times means more fire to Live Times' core value of Satyam Shivam Sundaram. At a time when TRP has overtaken truth, and noise has overtaken news, Deepak with Live Times would contribute towards reversing the trend of TRP over truth and fakes over facts,” said Dilip Kumar Singh, Founder, CEO and Editor-in-Chief, Live Times.“With Deepak's journalistic gravitas and ground-level connect with the viewers and users, Live Times is not just building a newsroom but, building a movement for truth-first journalism.” He further added
“I have always believed in journalism that serves people, not agendas,” said Deepak Chaurasia. He further added,“Live Times is that rare newsroom today that prioritizes authentic, verified reporting over virality. I am thrilled to be part of a mission that champions factual storytelling, asks uncomfortable questions, and puts viewers and users at the center of news & information.”
As Director News at Live Times, Deepak Chaurasia will report directly to Dilip Kumar Singh, the visionary Founder of the network.
Live Times continues to redefine journalism by bringing together talent, technology, and truth. With Deepak Chaurasia now part of the senior leadership, viewers and users will get enhanced and more accurate on-ground journalism to experience. Team Live Times is elated to welcome Deepak Chaurasia in building the most credible & authentic news and information source at the local, regional, national & global level.
